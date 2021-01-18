Scott County girls’ basketball Steve Helton calls the start of this oddest of seasons “uncharted territory.”
For a group of young players who certainly can’t remember the Lady Cards losing five of their first six games, being the ones asked to fill some impossibly big shoes during the COVID-19 era makes for a triple whammy.
Walton-Verona waltzed out of town with a convincing 72-46 victory Monday night. They are the third team to avenge a loss from last winter to SC in the first three weeks of the season.
It was close for a quarter. SC (1-5) led briefly and trailed only 16-15 after eight minutes before cold snaps at the start of the second and third periods stretched that deficit to 31-22 at the half, then 52-30 at the end of three.
Walton-Verona ripped it open by scoring the first 15 points of the second half.
Grace Brewer bagged 15 points and three steals to led Walton-Verona (6-1), which has won six in a row since an opening defeat against 2019 KHSAA champion Ryle.
Kylie Lay chipped in 13 points and six rebounds for the balanced Bearcats, who also received nine points each from Audrey Carrico and Paige Heuser and eight apiece by Maggie Buerger and Hallie Neeley. Carrico dished out five assists.
Six different players accounted for Walton-Verona’s seven 3-pointers. The Bearcats also went 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.
Scott County shot only 29 percent from the field, including 3-for-22 from 3-point range.
Emma Price put up 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Lady Cards on her way to Brickhouse Properties Player of the Game honors.
Maleiyah Moore contributed eight points and Tyra Young seven for SC. Kenady Tompkins combined six points with eight rebounds. Kaylie Wise led the Lady Cards on the boards with 10 and also made three steals.
Tigers take down Phoenix
Georgetown College men’s basketball rounded out an impressive holiday weekend in Mid-South Conference play with its second home rout in three days, 82-52 over Cumberland (Tennessee) on Monday afternoon at Davis-Reid Alumni Gymnasium.
The one-two punch of Kyran Jones and Derrin Boyd was back to its torrid early-season pace for No. 17 GC (9-3 overall, 6-3 MSC).
Jones led the Tigers with 25 points and 17 rebounds, headlining Georgetown’s 47-23 domination of the glass. Boyd sank four 3-pointers on his way to 23.
Freshman Seth Johnson was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, three coming beyond the arc, and finished with a career-high 11.
Brodricks Jones blocked four shots to highlight a defensive effort that held the Phoenix (5-6, 4-5) to 36.7 percent from the field.
Tavon King topped Cumberland with 14 points.
Ten different players scored for the Tigers, who will try to complete a season sweep at Bethel University on Thursday.