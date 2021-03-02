Kenady Tompkins says her high school years were a blur, and certainly she has celebrated more milestones than the typical athlete in both sports and life during that time.
Prior to Monday ‘s senior night game against Henry Clay, the Scott County star posed for separate pictures. In one, she cradled a coveted, commemorative ball honoring her membership in the 1,000-point club. In the other, she held something far more precious: Her 5-month-old son, Khahari.
“It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye. I feel like I was just in eighth grade,” the five-year varsity mainstay said after the Lady Cardinals’ 68-42 win.
Tompkins is sad to be leaving, and coaches, teammates and fans are probably even more emotional to let her go.
Vanquished opponents? Probably not so much. Scott County has hit another round number – 40 consecutive district wins – in her career.
Together with fellow fifth-year senior Kaylie Wise, Tompkins owns a sparkling record of 119 wins and 29 losses. Kylie Bartholomew, who joined the varsity her sophomore year, was honored with them prior to the game.
“Four district (championships) and two regions as of now,” SC coach Steve Helton said of their contributions. “And the thing about it is they’re great kids, incredible young ladies from the classroom to the court. KT is a little more outgoing, but Kaylie and Kylie are so quiet.”
Tompkins’ loud evening of 23 points and 12 rebounds was upstaged only by junior Emma Price, who backed up her career-high 32 points against Sayre last week with 29, including four more 3-pointers for a total of a dozen in the two district triumphs.
Wise added six points and eight rebounds, while Bartholomew grabbed two rebounds and delivered two assists in a career-most 17 minutes.
“I want their parents to know how appreciated they are, because they’ve got great parents. They’ve been in this program so long,” Helton said. “They’re tired of seeing Steve Helton texts and Steve Helton fundraisers. They’re the ones who have their kids there first and say, ‘What can we do to help?’ We’ve seen those kids grow up right before our eyes.”
Price and Tompkins combined for 19 of the 21 points for SC (6-7 overall, 5-0 district) in the first quarter before Henry Clay (1-7, 1-5) slowed the tempo to a crawl.
Each had a transition basket to reduce the effectiveness of that tactic, increasing the Lady Cards' lead from 21-12 after eight minutes to 33-15 at the half.
“Very happy with the win, especially on senior night,” Tompkins said. “I feel like we do better when we come out fast and get up, but if we do that, we really need to stay with it and keep our intensity the whole game.”
It was a far cry from last Monday’s first meeting in Lexington, when SC led only 8-3 after the opening period and didn’t really rip open the contest until the fourth quarter.
“Everybody in uniform stepped up tonight. We did a few good things,” Helton said. “One of the keys on the board was we need to finish the easy ones. We missed quite a few easy ones that may have put that out of reach a little earlier.”
SC forced 17 turnovers and held Henry Clay to 29.2 percent shooting, including 6-for-27 in the first half.
Lydia VanMeter (14 points) and Allison Stone (10) led the Blue Devils. It took Henry Clay 21 attempts to match Price’s four 3-pointers.
“She kind of cooled off, but the thing with Emma right now is you can tell when it’s leaving her hand. It looks good coming off her hand,” Helton said. “I’m really pleased. In my opinion that’s a quiet 29. I think people are gonna start to key on Emma, and we’re still putting a lot of pressure on KT as far as handling the ball. I would think we’ll see something (defensively).”
The Lady Cards will play three more games this week – at Frederick Douglass on Wednesday, then home with Bryan Station on Thursday and Lexington Catholic on Friday – before a self-imposed shutdown until the district tournament the week of March 15-19.
Any team exposed to COVID-19 in the final days of the regular season, even if the positive test is on an opposing team, could risk having to forfeit its place in the playoffs.
“If we come out rusty the next Monday or Tuesday, I may be like, ‘I wish we’d have done this instead.’ But at the same time, if one of the teams we played next week were to go down and we’d go down too, that’s what terrifies me,” Helton said. “I definitely don’t want to be in that boat and have it taken out of our hands.”
Between the two remaining games at home, and the possibility of a home quarterfinal game in the region tournament, Tompkins will have a few more chances to enjoy the gym that harbors so many memories.
She is still considering a collegiate career but said proximity and a place that would allow her to balance books and hoops with motherhood are important considerations.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about high school,” Tompkins said. “I really want to be a role model for people that are younger than me and even people that are older than me. It makes me so sad that I have to leave, and I can’t be their role model anymore.”
Anderson County 82, Great Crossing 38
Great Crossing girls’ basketball ventured into the belly of the beast Monday night to face an angry Anderson County team that recently absorbed its first two losses of the season after an opening 17-game winning streak.
Hailed as the state’s No. 1 outfit for most of the season, the Bearcats looked the part once again in an authoritative 82-38 win over the Warhawks, who absorbed their second straight road loss.
Braylee McMath led GC (10-4) with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. She went 5-for-11 from beyond the 3-point arc, but the rest of the Warhawk roster was 0-for-11.
Timothi Williams added 10 points and three assists for the Warhawks, who never recovered from a 23-3 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
GC held its ground for the most part in the second period and trailed 42-18 at the half, but the hosts used a 22-10 advantage in the third to earn a running clock for the final eight minutes.
Ava Schureman chipped in four points and matched McMath with a team-high six rebounds.
Rachel Satterly topped the Bearcats (19-2) with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jacie Chesser (16 points, five boards) and Amiya Jenkins (14 points) shared in the onslaught. Those three combined to shoot at a 19-for-27 clip.
Anderson County lost by three points to Ryle and four points to Boyd County last week. The Bearcats played Boyd County and Central Hardin in the same day to simulate this year’s semifinal and championship Saturday at the KHSAA Sweet 16.