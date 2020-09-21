Scott County girls’ soccer ran into one of the state’s most prolific goal scorers Monday evening.
And the Lady Cards held Raygen Black of Boone County to an average night. Unfortunately for SC, Black has been good for a hat trick per game on this young season.
Those three goals – Black’s 16th, 17th and 18th of the season – vaulted the visiting Rebels to a 4-0 victory.
Emily Hunley had the other goal for Boone County (5-1), assisted by Black.
SC (2-3) honored its two seniors, Reagan Oliver and Eliza Keeth, prior to the initial home game of their final season.
Oliver, starting in goal after several seasons as a midfielder, made many tough saves to keep the damage to a minimum. Keeth starred defensively along with Summer Scariot and Kate Evans.
Keeth’s freshman sister, Audrey, is out with a broken arm but started the game with a ceremonial kickoff to Eliza. The sisters embraced at midfield before Grace Moore entered the game in Audrey Keeth’s spot.
Kelsie Hall, Daelyn Morrison and Leah Willoughby had the best offensive opportunities for Scott County, but Boone County goalkeeper Morgan Daniels was up to the task in her third shutout of the season.
SC hosts Sayre in a district contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
GC pushes No. 16 Creek to the brink in five-setter
Great Crossing volleyball pushed another 11th Region powerhouse to the brink in a road match Monday before falling in five sets at Tates Creek.
The Warhawks (3-3) won games one and three and were two points away from closing out the match in the fourth before the Commodores, ranked No. 16 in the state, escaped.
GC then led the deciding set 5-4 before TC turned on the jets once again.
This was the Warhawks’ second five-set region road loss. Frederick Douglass edged Great Crossing in a thriller last week.
It’s back home for a 6:30 p.m. match with Bryan Station on Tuesday.
Ford's 37 best at Juniper
Scott County boys’ golf cruised to as 162-212 win over Western Hills at Juniper Hill Golf Course in Frankfort on Monday.
Blake Ford was medalist with a season-best 37 for the Cardinals. Caden Less and Ethan Flanders each carded 41, while Kyle VanValkenburg shot 43 and Wyatt Merkins 45 for SC.
Competing as individuals, Wyatt Holbrook and Brady Parker both chalked up 43, while Waylon Smith registered 47.
Great Crossing honored seniors Connor Smith and Bryce Bowling at Monday’s home match against Franklin County. Scores were not yet available at press time.