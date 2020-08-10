So you’re telling me there’s a chance?
Jim Carrey’s time-honored, comedic movie line has real-world application for those still clinging to hope of a Mid-South Conference football season.
On Monday morning, MSC followed the precedent set earlier this summer by NAIA, announcing most of its fall sports won’t be played until the spring.
Men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball will not play a fall conference schedule due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19.
In its statement, the league said its teams would be allowed to schedule fall games out of conference, if they wish.
But football, arguably the game with the greatest potential for contact and certainly the one with the largest fan base, remains on the table. That’s mainly because the Mid-South gridiron schools are aligned into geographical divisions.
Earlier in the offseason, the conference decided to play a nine-game, divisional scheduled that would cut down on travel.
Georgetown College would play all of its games against opponents from Kentucky or Tennessee in that arrangement, including two contests each against in-state rivals Thomas More and Pikeville.
Stakeholders in each of football’s three divisions will meet to determine the sport’s fall fate later this week. Georgetown plays in the Bluegrass division with Thomas More, Pikeville, Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson, Cumberland University and Bethel.
The NAIA already has postponed all its fall championship tournaments, including football, until spring.
The sanctioning body gave each conference autonomy to decide whether it would play regular-season games in fall, spring, or a combination of the two.
Mid-South football’s holding pattern continues after a weekend in which the MAC became the first NCAA Division I conference to postpone its fall football season.
According to published reports, the Big 10 was set to make a similar decison on Monday, with other conferences said to be ready to follow suit.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.