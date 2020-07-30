Tuesday evening the NAIA announced for the safety of all student-athletes, coaches and staffs the national organization is moving 2020 fall sports championships in cross country, women's volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer to a 2021 spring competition model due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
More information is being gathered and a decision about football will be made Friday.
The national organization's decision allows for flexibility among conferences to decide when regular season play might occur — splitting up competition, playing regular season in the fall with championship in the spring, or a full season in the spring.
"This is another difficult announcement, but one I know was made to protect all involved in college athletics," said Georgetown College Director of Athletics Brian Evans. "While the model for athletics may shift a semester, the model for education in the fall at Georgetown remains the same."
As of now, the Mid-South Conference is set to launch a reduced football schedule of nine games on Sept. 12.
The college plans to have on campus learning, starting a week earlier, using two subsections for intense learning and smaller person-to-person contact with a day break in-between and the students are done the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. They will not return until after the New Year.
"We've had extensive conversations with all departments and feel this is the best way to meet our goal of a championship level education of the heart and mind," Evans said. "With that being said, even though competitions will not be occurring as we follow the guidelines from the NAIA, we will find ways for our student-athletes to continue to work out and be active sports teams until the spring when they can begin competition again.
"We are a family here at Georgetown and myself, our coaches and our staff will be focused on giving all our student-athletes the best experience. All scholarships will be honored as we look forward to having our men and women back on campus to be the vital members of Tiger Nation they are every year."