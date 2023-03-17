Back in black

Drew LaMont (holding towe) jumps for joy while Georgetown College teammates ceelebrate with him as the final seconds tick away in the Tigers' 92-85 NAIA quarterfinal win Wednesday over Grace College. GC advanced to the Fab Four for the 16th time in program history.

 NAIA photo
This is simply Jake Ohmer and Kyran Jones' time of year.
 

Tags

Recommended for you