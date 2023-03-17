This is simply Jake Ohmer and Kyran Jones' time of year.
Georgetown's current run in the NAIA men's basketball national tournament coincides with the boys' high school Sweet 16, where Ohmer once carried a Scott High team on his back to the final four and Jones co-starred for a Bowling Green bunch that cut down the nets at Rupp Arena.
They were at their mid-March, blossoming best Wednesday night at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium. Ohmer sank seven of his dozen 3-point tries and collected a career-high 33 points, while Jones went on another second-half rampage and finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Tigers' 92-85 win over the Grace (Indiana) College Lancers.
“Big time on Jake getting rolling. Obviously we've seen him do that before, and we see it in practice a lot,” Briggs said. “He gets in that zone, and there's not a lot anybody can do about it. And he did a great job of not forcing it once he got in there.”
Georgetown (30-5) will take on Indiana Tech (31-4) in the second semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday. Top-ranked College of Idaho (34-1) and Arizona's Ottawa (25-9) collide first.
The championship game is Saturday night. GC seeks its fourth national title and third under Briggs, having previously won in 1998, 2013 and 2019.
All-conference despite playing only second semester and undeniably an integral piece of Georgetown's 16th run to the Fab Four, Ohmer is at least partially a victim of his own explosive reputation, He hadn't yet gone off in the fashion to which he, his teammates or coaches are accustomed.
That's all in the past after Ohmer scored 16 of the Tigers' final 24 points in the first half, helping Georgetown flip an early 13-point deficit into a 45-43 halftime lead.
“I saw we were struggling on offense. Somebody had to take over. I was just getting comfortable and letting that shot go,” Ohmer said. “You see today I was fading away. If I'm not hitting, I don't ever hit those type of shots. It was just one of those days where I can come off and be comfortable and fade and they're gonna go down sometimes.”
Ohmer's bomb from nearly 10 feet beyond the arc gave the Tigers their initial lead with 27 seconds remaining in the first half. Tae Dozier followed with a steal and finish for a three-point play before Grace tallied two at the horn to stop the bleeding.
GC also trailed by double digits in the first half of Tuesday's third-round victory over Langston (Oklahoma).
“We like to feel it out and get down in a hole and see how interesting we can make it I guess,” Briggs said. “Just proud of these guys for sticking together and toughing it out and battling through some of the runs and the adversity and getting it done.”
Georgetown still led 51-49 with 17 minutes left when Jones went on a trademark rampage.
His last bucket in a personal highlight film made it a 68-61 lead. Ohmer followed with another deep ball after a Grace turnover.
“We told them at halftime (Grace was) gonna be locked in on Jake, and that's gonna open it up for Ky, open it up for other guys, and that's exactly how it turned out,” Briggs said. “It was just fun to watch him go on that run. I don't know how many in a row he scored for us, but I would not be surprised if it was 10, 12, 14 or 16 points in a row. He was going to work. Big-time effort and put us on his back to get the job done in the second half.”
Briggs was close enough. Jones tallied 15 of the Tigers' 17 points in that six-minute stretch.
Rashad Bishop's dunk preceded Ohmer's seventh and final triple, leaving Georgetown with an 82-70 lead. The Lancers scored the next seven before a Jones step-back jumper.
Grace got within four on a 3-point play at the 1:42 mark, then made a steal but threw the ball away. Jaquay Wales drew a key charge to set up a parade of six consecutive made free throws from Ohmer, Dozier and Jones down the stretch.
The Tigers turned the Lancers' 16 turnovers into 25 points.
“A lot of those were just coming up with loose balls, getting deflections, getting blocks and then going in transition and finishing,” Briggs said. “I can't say enough about them. First-class team that had a great season, and to turn them over 16 times is very uncharacteristic of their team.”
Dozier, a redshirt freshman, delivered 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. His steady contributions were especially crucial after Wales and Cam Brooks-Harris each acquired two quick fouls in the first half.
“He is so smart and so crafty. I've said this probably multiple times. He knows every position, You want him to run the point? 'OK, I got it.' On the wing? 'I got it.' Put him at the four spot, he'll run that spot too and he'll tell everybody else where to go,” Briggs said. “I think he probably knows the offense better than I do, because I'll screw some things up once in a while, and I'm not sure Tae ever has.
“He's unbelievable. Such a great kid, such a smart kid, such a magnificent talent. He was huge for us coming off the bench in this new role that I think he kinda likes. He's been starting all year basically. When you've got a great group of guys who don't really care who starts, who scores as long as we win the game, it's a lot of fun to coach.”
Cade Gibbs and Elijah Malone led six players in double digits for Grace (31-4) with 15 points apiece. Jakob Gibbs added 13, Ian Scott 12, Frankie Davidson 11 and Jake Wadding 10.
Briggs lauded Drew LaMont's defense and Jones' offensive creativity in the post against the 6-foot-10 Malone, who arrived on GC's doorstep after they dealt with 7-footers from Indiana Wesleyan and Langston in the past two games.
“Just the way he was able to spin, use his body and then elevate, get up over him. The big fella doesn't have a whole lot of lift once he gets down there, so Ky was able to back him down, get the space he needed to get a shot up,” Briggs said.
“Drew did a great job of banging with him, moving his feet and helping wear him down. Not the offensive production he wants or anybody expects, but when you win and move on, nobody's worried about that. All they're worried about is getting the win and moving on, and that's why these guys are special.”
College of Idaho is the only team still remaining from the top five of the final regular-season coaches' poll. The Tigers, who were tied for eighth in that roll call, have knocked out No. 5 Langston and now No. 4 Grace.
For what it's worth, Indiana Tech, which downed Arizona Christian in the quarterfinals, was No. 6.
“It's gonna take one through five and our bench,” Ohmer said. “I had a big night tonight, Hopefully somebody else steps up (Friday) and I keep my game going too.”