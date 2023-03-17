The slogan “it just means more” is taken, but Georgetown College exhibited yet again Tuesday afternoon that “it's just different” would fit nicely as a calling card for the Mid-South Conference.
GC staged a defensive clinic against a team that lost only twice all winter, holding Langston (Oklahoma) University to its lowest point total of the season against an NAIA opponent while hammering out a 74-60 verdict in the third round of the national tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Stops and conversions. We talk all the time about stringing together three stops in a row,” Georgetown coach Chris Briggs said. “We call it a kill. We want to get seven a game. I'm sure we did that today. Someone said maybe nine or 10 in the locker room. And then convert on the other end, knock down shots.”
Trailing by double-digits with 5:23 remaining in the first half after a frosty, foul-filled start, Georgetown scored 54 of the next 81 points and dominated Langston (31-3) in a battle of two teams ranked in the top eight of the final regular-season national poll.
The Tigers held the Lions 22 points beneath their season average and hounded them into 18-for-55 (32.7 percent) shooting to earn a date in the quarterfinals (please see related story).
“If you'd told me they were gonna have those numbers and we were gonna hold 'em and do that well against 'em, I'm not sure I would have believed that,” Briggs said. “But it kind of snowballed and kept going and they never could turn it around.”
Junior Kyran Jones, benched for the final 10 minutes of the first half after picking up his second foul, scored 19 of his 21 points and grabbed nine of his 15 rebounds after intermission.
Jake Ohmer added 17 points for Georgetown. Cam Brooks-Harris and Tommy Thomas each tallied 10, the latter in a key reserve role.
“Not playing much in the first half, I knew I had to get us going again,” Jones said. “We were only up five at the half. They don't box out. I just knew just keep crashing, keep going. I knew if we keep being us, getting stops, the offense would come, and it ended up working out.”
Tristan Harper finished with a game-high 22 points for the Lions, including 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in a game that featured 48 total fouls. Toru Dean chipped in 14 and AJ Rainey 11,
GC held one of Langston's four starters with a double-digit average, Cortez Mosley, to four points on 2-for-13 shooting.
“They hadn't been guarded like that in a while,” Briggs said. “We did a heck of a job staying in front, but we also hedged ball screens, got out there and pressured 'em a little bit, stayed in 'em and were in gaps big time to cut down on that penetration."
Twenty was a magic number for Georgetown.
The Tigers dug out of a 22-12 hole with a tear of 20 unanswered points that bridged intermission. It's also the program's total of quarterfinal appearances padded with the victory.
GC struggled to get its footing early despite holding Langston without a field goal for more than five minutes after the opening tap.
Ohmer hit a 3-pointer to account for an 8-6 lead. Thomas scored to tie it at a dozen before the Lions locked it down and went on a 10-0 binge.
“We knew with the backdrop, a big arena, it was going to be hard making shots in the beginning,” Jones said. “We got our (pregame) shots up in a high school gym.We said trust each other. Just keep getting shots and stuff is gonna come. We just preached stay focused, and that's what we did.”
Langston missed its final nine shots from the floor in the half.
Brooks-Harris began Georgetown's comeback with a jumper. Drew LaMont knocked down a free throw before a dunk from Tae Dozier — who sat out the second-round win over Indiana Wesleyan along with Thomas due to injury — cut it to five.
GC has found ways to prosper without Jones on the floor at times this season due to a nagging knee ailment, and they did it again through his early foul difficulties.
“I've been saying from the beginning the bench are the ones that get us jumping, get us going,” Jones said.
LaMont's blocked shot set the stage for a rim run by Ohmer to make it 22-19.
After another brief cold snap, Dozier's tip-in and Thomas' bucket secured a lead the Tigers wouldn't relinquish.
“Tommy was unreal. Tommy can guard anybody in this city,” Briggs said. “Tae is another long, athletic wing, and those are two guys we didn't have last week. We were fortunate to get through that game without those guys.”
It was 27-22 at the end of a first half that saw Langston miss 10 of its 11 attempts from 3-point range.
GC left points on the table with a 14-for-24 showing from the foul line.
“We're sitting there at halftime thinking we should be up 12, 14 possibly if we just convert around the bucket and knock down some free throws,” Briggs said. “Just proud of them for fighting through it, being the tougher time, being disciplined, executing and most importantly guarding.”
By the time Langston broke its drought from the floor with 16:45 remaining, Georgetown still led by nine, 39-30.
The Tigers' total of 22 second-chance points and a 42-31 advantage on the glass protected that lead and were a testament to the tenacity of Jones, a feisty 6-foot-5 post matched up against a 7-foot center for the second consecutive game.
“He's a hard match-up for guys. If they've got somebody bigger on him, he's quicker. He's great with the spin. He stays low to the ground. He can use his pump fakes,” Briggs said. “You put a smaller guy on him like they did at one point, guards can't guard him. Phenomenal game for him. Way to lead our team, lead our toughness to get the win.”
Jones, a two-time All-American, averaged 10 points and 10 boards during his start-and-stop regular season. He hit two last-second free throws to secure a 75-74 win over Indiana Wesleyan and the trip to Kansas City.
“We just had to play aggressive defensively,” Jones said. “Obviously we got some cheap calls, but we had to show them this is our paint, this is us, and they would fold eventually, and it ended up working out.”
Georgetown's second-half lead peaked at 18. LaMont (seven points, three blocked shots) strongly supplemented the defensive effort. Dozier combined six points with seven rebounds and five assists.
No. 5 Langston and No. 8 Georgetown entered the game as the second and third seeds in their quadrant.
“Obviously that was not their best game, and I feel for 'em, because that game should have been in the final four,” Briggs said. “I've been out here enough times to know you've got to beat everybody whenever it is.”