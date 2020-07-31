The NAIA Council of Presidents voted Friday to move football's 2020 championship to spring 2021.
This comes on the heels of Tuesday's COP decision to shift all other fall championships to a spring competition.
"We are making decisions that are in the best interest for all involved," said GC Director of Athletics Brian Evans. "Since March we have been taking the information and assessing the safest practices for student-athletes, coaches and staff. It has been the most difficult five months in my tenure, but at every step I've believed we've done what was right."
Both announcements allow for autonomy for NAIA conferences in regards to how regular season competitions are conducted for all fall sports – men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and football.
In the coming week, Georgetown College and other Mid-South Conference member schools will meet to decide on one of three options available to each sport – play the fall regular season, split the regular season between fall and spring or move all regular season games to the spring.
"In my four-plus decades of coaching, these are the most uncharted waters," said GC coach Bill Cronin. "Never thought I'd be facing something such as this, but in my conversations through AFCA, NAIA and MSC I know we are taking the right steps.
"It is in difficult and unusual times that we hope to see ourselves and our student-athletes shine. A pandemic hasn't been on the spectrum for more than 100 years so it is hard to plan for; however, I know my staff and athletes will come through this stronger, becoming better leaders. We will walk this as a family and prepare for the season whenever it happens with our goal this year the same as every year – playing in that championship game."