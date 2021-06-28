Michael Moreno’s towering 6-foot-7 frame, his familiar, majestic head of hair, ever-present smile and childlike appreciation for basketball made him a veritable Pied Piper at last week’s A.W. Hamilton Basketball Camp.
All those qualities combined with Moreno’s cache within the community brand him a natural to earn at least a small profit from the game to which the rising junior at Eastern Kentucky University has devoted so much of his young life.
Up until a few days ago, however, the NCAA’s laundry list of Byzantine and restrictive rules for student athletes would have made such monetary gains an absolute no-no.
That all changed with a unanimous Supreme Court ruling that ruled such NCAA restrictions a violation of antitrust laws, immediately followed by an executive order from Governor Andy Beshear permitting collegiate athletes in the commonwealth to earn money from their name, image and likeness.
With the ink yet to dry on those decisions, Moreno admittedly was still processing how the changes will apply to his own life and career.
“I think it’s a great decision by Governor Beshear to pass that,” Moreno said. “You look at the brands that have been built by the players, not only those that play at the University of Kentucky, but (former Murray State All-American and current NBA star) Ja Morant and select cases like that. There’s plenty of guys who play at other schools who can benefit from that, and they boost the visibility of those universities, so I think it’s great.”
Another Georgetown product, Cooper Robb, benefited last winter from the early stages of another rule change that was conducive to players’ freedom of movement. He transferred from the University of Carolina at Charlotte to EKU without having to sit out a year, as was the long-standing requirement.
Robb rated the NIL rulings as another step toward giving college athletes their just reward for what they bring financially and promotionally to their schools.
”It’s a pretty cool idea,” Robb said. “A lot of athletes have been waiting on this, and I think a lot of them have ways they can possibly create a brand for themselves and make some money off it. I think it can help the sport.”
In the past, Moreno might have been forced to wait until after his playing career was over — perhaps too late to fully capitalize on his name recognition — to start an entity such as his own basketball camp. Now such an event is legal and attainable.
“It gives me a reason to brainstorm now, maybe start some sort of basketball camp like this or any other idea,” Moreno said. “It’s going to take a minute to think of something, because I’ve never had this luxury before, but it’s exciting.”
Hamilton, who coaches his fellow Scott County High School alumni Moreno and Cooper Robb at EKU, said the relaxed rules open the door to apply real-world lessons that he has long attempted to teach his players.
After seeing how the youngest of the 141 children at this year’s one-week day camp in the Royal Spring Middle Gymnasium took to his star player, he joked that his own name, image and likeness might have to take back seat in the near future.
“Michael Moreno is a hero. I think next year we’re going to change the name on the shirt to the Michael Moreno Camp, and I’ll just run it,” Hamilton said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.