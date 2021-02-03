Scott County football has flaunted its fair share of athletes whom anyone with a functioning pair of eyes and a rudimentary understanding of the game knew would wind up on the college gridiron.
Stars of recent vintage Bryan Hudson, Colby McKee, Grayson Miller and Scott Daniel – all of whom made it to the NCAA Division I level – immediately spring to mind.
There's another way to reach that long-term goal even if you're not ready for a starring role as a freshman or sophomore, though. It's by working every bit hard as the blue-chippers and trusting that you'll earn your opportunity to shine before all is said and done.
Such was the journey for Kevin Herbert and AJ Young, defensive stalwarts whose college dreams came true on Wednesday's national signing day.
“It's really a a tribute to them, because we live in a world where maybe a kid is OK not starting as a sophomore, but they were in-and-out as juniors. AJ played in the JV Super Bowl last year,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “They continued to work hard, and then the biggest key is when you do get your chance, don't just take it for granted and think it's automatic that you're gonna go out there and excel. They really took advantage of their opportunity.”
Both are bound for the Mid-South Conference.
Herbert, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive tackle, signed with Georgetown College, continuing a strong local partnership that has prevailed throughout McKee's 24 years at the helm.
“Ever since I've been living here and my dad's been working over there, he's given me chance to go talk to some of the (GC) players and coaches, so I've known coach Bill Cronin for a while,” Herbert said. “I've always wanted to go there.”
Thirty-four SC players have signed with the hometown school in McKee's tenure. Herbert joins Payton Brown, Sam Daniel, Cade Mullins and Berk Watts on the Tigers' prospective 2021 roster.
Young, a 5-11, 180-pound free safety, also will stay in the state after inking his national letter of intent with Campbellsville University.
“I just feel like the coaches and campus are a good fit for me,” Young said. “I was pretty impressed with Thomas More, and then Campbellsville caught me by surprise. Once I saw it, it felt right.”
Their signings make it a total of 92 athletes to continue in college under McKee's watch, and that number should nudge upward in the coming days.
Jonathan Berry, three-year starter and 6-3, 273-pound offensive lineman, remains undecided.
The second-team all-state performer has a long list of offers that includes most of the Mid-South Conference programs, Division I FCS schools Austin Peay and Morehead State, D2 Kentucky Wesleyan and Findlay, and most recently a preferred walk-on invite from the University of Kentucky.
The recruitment for Campton Martin, selected to multiple all-state teams as a 5-11, 180-pound all-purpose athlete, also remains open.
Young was a varsity and junior varsity swing player as late as his junior season, although he logged a respectable 28 tackles for the top squad.
“Coach McKee has done a lot for me,” Young said. “If it wasn't for the coaches and my teammates, I wouldn't be where I am right now. College football was never really the plan. It was more like trade school. My mom was on that. But then I talked to my family about it, and I felt like I was good enough.”
That next-level potential showed in his more celebrated role on a swarming SC defense as a senior. With the team playing four fewer games to the pandemic, Young led the Cards in solo stops with 33 and was second in total tackles with 48.
He also picked off two passes with 59 return yards. Along with Martin, Young bolstered his resume as a kick and punt-blocking threat on special teams.
McKee lauded Young's work in the classroom, noting that his transcript brought in additional academic scholarships that will cover almost all of his education at Campbellsville.
“One of my biggest frustrations in coaching is when you look a kid in the eye freshman year and tell 'em you've got to take care of the books, and then you look junior year and the books are a disaster,” McKee said. “AJ's the opposite. He's never made a B in high school.”
Herbert followed a similar path as a late bloomer on the field. On Wednesday, McKee reiterated the story of giving Herbert a pep talk when he was worried the quiet big man might quit the team after a frustrating fitness run on the first day of his sophomore season.
“We had to baby him along a little bit. I told him Georgetown's probably not gonna be as excited to baby him along, so he better be ready to roll from day one,” McKee said. “Kevin continued to get better and better. He's such a positive kid. They're both great kids.”
A year later, Herbert's persistence paid off with 19 tackles, four for loss, on a varsity team that won 10 games for the 13th consecutive season.
Inspired by the memory of one of his biggest fans, Herbert grew those numbers to 33 tackles, including 2½ quarterback sacks. The latter accomplishment was second among SC defenders.
“Ever since my grandpa (Edward Powell) passed away last year, it was my vow to make sure that he got to look down and see me sign and go off to college,” Herbert said. “So I made my whole senior year dedicated to him, and that pushed me a lot.”
SC's defense, coordinated by coach Monty McIntyre, allowed only 12 points per game during an undefeated 2020 regular season.
“I think everybody was motivated because of coronavirus, knowing that every game could be our last game, so we made sure we got a lot out of it,” Herbert said.