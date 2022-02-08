National signing day: SC, GC sending six more to college ranks
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
National signing day for county student athletes striving to play college football is bigger than ever and growing by the day.
Wednesday morning's event at Scott County featured a pair of seniors who will step onto the NCAA Division I gridiron, Jeremy Hamilton at Louisville and Luke Colvin at Eastern Kentucky. It brought the total of collegiate signings to 98 in coach Jim McKee's 25-year tenure.
“I'm proud of them. I probably played the smallest role in their life in terms of getting them where they are,” McKee said. “They have good families. They have good siblings. They're good kids.”
Not to be outdone, Great Crossing showcased four players headed to the NAIA ranks in the Mid-South Conference. Ethan Stadnyk (Pikeville), Jarvae Wray (Kentucky Christian), Will Frazier (Cumberlands) and Peyton Harris (Thomas More) followed in the footsteps of Kalib Perry, who sealed his deal with the University of Tennessee in December.
And there will be more: Tre Combs and Chase Little each have multiple offers and lead a sizable group of Warhawks waiting to make their fateful decision.
“This is one of the most rewarding moments in coaching to see this right here,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “I'm sure every parent can share the story of, 'Hey, I wasn't sure what we were gonna do in kindergarten,' and now we're here, 18 or 19 years old, signing to play college football and further their education.”
Hamilton and Colvin each played three sports during their career with the Cardinals.
A four-year starter at defensive back as well as an explosive back, receiver and return specialist, Hamilton is a three-time letterman in basketball and a state meet qualifier in track and field. Colvin wrestled for two years and has played baseball for three.
“For Jeremy it's his speed, and for Luke it's his size,” McKee said of the duo's D1 qualifications. “That's the element that's tough to understand sometimes in dealing with recruiting. You've got to have some measurables.”
Colvin follows in his parents' footsteps by attending EKU. He plans to study fire science and criminal justice with the goal of becoming an arson investigator.
“Honestly the decision was easy. I was just waiting on them to pull the trigger,” Colvin said. “I played a little bit of offense and defense, so I'm sure I'll be a blocking tight end or a middle linebacker or something.”
The youngest of three brothers who excelled at Scott County, following Kendrick in football and Terrin in basketball, Jeremy Hamilton also had offers from Cincinnati and EKU.
“As a kid I've always been a Louisville fan, and once they contacted me, it hit me that I had to focus in,” Hamilton said. “I think Louisville had the best choice. I see my future being the brightest there. I just have to go out and show them what I have.”
Stadnyk was a three-year starter on the GC offensive line whose growth and development anchored the Warhawks' jump from one win in 2019 and three in 2020 to eight this past season.
“His work on the recruiting trail, going to camps and listening to that feedback has been very special,” Bowling said.
Wray was a shutdown defensive back who Bowling said had to be talked out of giving up the game earlier in his career.
“We told him, 'You're a very special football player, You need to continue to develop. You've got dreams and aspirations.' He had a remarkable senior season,” Bowling said. “You look at how many times did a receiver catch a pass on his side? It was very limited.”
Frazier evolved as an edge rusher and joined junior Oryend Fisher in taking GC's pass rush to a new level in his senior season, finishing among the state's leaders with 11½ sacks.
“He hit the weight room, became physical, led the state in defensive stats through the entire season,” Bowling said.
Harris fielded numerous offers in both football and baseball.
“He's a multi-sport kid who has been a huge asset to our program, very dynamic, able to play multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams,” Bowling said.
