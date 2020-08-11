It likely will be a silent September and October at Toyota Stadium this year.
On a Tuesday when the Big 10 and PAC-12 conference nixed the idea of football this autumn, two of the three grid divisions in the NAIA's Mid-South Conference made the same call to postpone until spring.
As a result, Georgetown College's conference season will be tabled until at least the new year.
The option remains for member schools to play fall games out of conference if they wish.
Georgetown hasn't played outside of the MSC since 2017.
The Bluegrass and Appalachian divisions of the MSC elected to forgo a fall season, while the Florida-based Sun division plans to move forward and kick off Sept, 12.
MSC commissioner Eric Ward made the announcements, all a product of the ongoing fight with the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday.
Appalachian and Bluegrass division's administrative councils recommended putting off the season. That move was upheld by a vote of school presidents.
Earlier this summer, the conference moved to a divisional-only schedule format for this season.
MSC football programs hail from seven different states. Prior moves were intended to eliminate long road trips while providing the opportunity for local control based on differing state and federal regulations.
NAIA announced in July that its football playoff would be moved to spring 2021.
Dates have yet to be announced. Appalachian and Bluegrass schedules will be set once that happens.
All other Mid-South Conference fall sports also have been postponed until spring, with the same autonomy extended to teams who wish to play non-conference games.