No Little feat: Lineman is Warhawks' sixth signee of year
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
It's considered a tough time for high school athletes to hook on with the colleges of their choice, what with the transfer portal coming into vogue and the extra year allotted due to COVID-19 complications backing up the talent pool at all levels.
That hasn't stopped the Great Crossing football Class of 2023 from bringing its total of collegiate signings to a half dozen with Chase Little officially joining the ranks at University of Pikeville on Tuesday evening. At least two and perhaps three more Warhawks are expected to join that flock with decisions in the late signing period.
Little, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman, was a three-year starter at GC and had offers from no fewer than seven NAIA and NCAA Division III schools.
“About all my summer memories have football in there somewhere. It was definitely an anticipation of mine. I always wanted to play more and more as much as I could, although there was a time I didn't think I was good enough to play college football,” Little said. “But going through the recruitment process and going to the camps really opened my eyes to the ability that I have and led me to be able to confidently go to a college understanding that I would have the ability to play.”
He is the second Warhawk to pick Pikeville, joining offensive lineman Ethan Stadnyk, who signed in February.
Three-sport athlete and highly rated linebacker prospect Kalib Perry headlined the group by making his intentions official with the University of Tennessee last summer. Peyton Harris (defensive back, Thomas More), Jarvae Wray (defensive back, Kentucky Christian) and Will Frazier (defensive lineman/linebacker, Cumberlands) all found a home with an in-state program.
“A lot of hard work went into it,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “At this time last year, wrestling finished, and he was like, 'Hey, I want to get to the next level. What do I need to do?' Family was very proactive in supporting Chase. They did a lot of traveling last year. That's one way. Very proud to see his work pay off on top of him being a big-time starter for all three years of our program.”
Pikeville made a powerful final pitch.
“It was a tough one for a little bit, because for a time I was set on a completely different school,” Little said. “I went into the UPike visit thinking that this would be a formality, and I would end up at that other school, but there was a much greater feeling of want from the staff. The impression the school left on me while I was there, it was much greater than what I had felt for the other school.”
Great Crossing's senior class stuck it out from a one-win season as a sophomores to enjoy a three-game winning streak in the middle of their junior year and go 8-3 this past autumn.
“Freshman year, I didn't feel any team or family camaraderie,” Little said. “When we came over here it was almost instant that this was a team, this was a family. It didn't take long where I guarantee every coach knew everyone's name, and I was amazed to be a part of that.”
Little lurked in the heart of a defense, also led by Perry, Frazier and 2023 national recruit Oryend Fisher, that was among the best in the state at stuffing the run and getting to the quarterback.
“Taking the hits we had and losing like we did that first season, it made it feel so much more rewarding that going in and just winning, winning, winning. It made it feel earned, so it had a deeper value,” he said. “I've been a part of the football and the wrestling team, and all the athletes signing from both teams, all the teams, it sets such an example for the other athletes coming up for what you can do, what can be achieve with hard work.”
