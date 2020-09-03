Here goes nothing, in part because for an ever-increasing number of our youth, it's closer to everything than you can imagine.
By the time the next News-Graphic edition hits the newsstands or your mailbox, the great experiment known as 2020-21 high school sports will have left the starting gate.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association, armed with far short of full faith and endorsement from Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Board of Education, pulls back the curtain for soccer, volleyball, cross country, field hockey and football starting Monday, Sept. 7. Those games join golf, which has enjoyed a traditional season with minor health and safety modifications since mid-July.
It's a great unknown, the wisdom of which depends on whom you ask, Whether the discussion is in any way political rests in the eye of the beholder, but August's debate ventured into an area every bit as vitriolic as that realm. Sadly, like most philosophical clashes of this age, middle ground was scarce.
Statistically speaking, the COVID-19 virus is real and rampant as it was when the KHSAA first pulled the plug on the Sweet 16 state basketball tournaments, then the entire spring sports season.
A vast majority of Kentucky's public schools won't commence with an in-person class structure sooner than the final week of September. That has caused consternation among those who see the four walls as a clear priority over extracurricular activities.
No less an authority than Beshear himself proclaimed recently that he believes student athletes are “students first.” The assertion is inherently hard to dispute when we are discussing minors and the education so vital to their future. Others have expressed concern about the unknown long-term risks of infection in youth, including potential cardiac complications. While teenagers generally have better outcomes with coronavirus, there is widespread worry that they could unknowingly pass it on to older, more vulnerable loved ones.
Human nature also tells us that local control will lead to sporadic enforcement of attendance limits, use of face coverings and the like. Scott County Schools' relatively strict approach won't be followed everywhere, and the nature of this beast we're facing is that one or two outbreaks contact traced to sports could sabotage all hopes of a normal schedule now and later.
A hornet's nest. Pandora's box. Choose your own analogy. We're poking it with a big, old hickory stick right now. I'll be the first to admit it. As someone who cares deeply about both my livelihood covering these games and the well-being of the kids who play them, I promise, I get it.
I humbly submit , however, that some of these arguments being used against a return to sports in the midst of such a maelstrom are short-sighted.
Health is a holistic issue, even in a pandemic, and striving to protect all aspects of it in balance is not an either/or proposition. And teenagers are, by the nature of their still-developing brains, fickle emotions and growing bodies, a perpetually vulnerable demographic.
Taking away the outlet of organized sports away from them for six months, however dire the emergency or noble the intent, has been a troubling tactic. The impact is difficult to measure and adequately depict with a made-for-TV graph in the short term, as is done with the daunting virus toll, but a quick gander at the news in recent weeks is a sign that the collateral damage has begun.
Young people are wired for activity and social stimulation, today more than ever in a world that furnishes instant access to just about everything. If that interaction isn't available through sports, you can bet the ranch they will find it elsewhere.
Another cold reality, even in a time when coaches are treated as eminently replaceable while their moves are picked apart in every way imaginable: Their presence as a role model is absolutely essential to many athletes.
Students come to the practice field from home lives neither you nor I would want to comprehend. Any schema we may have developed from a Norman Rockwell-by-comparison upbringing is probably invalid.
Coaches double as first and second fathers more than we care to admit.
By sharpening their athletes' focus on the X's and O's, they're also keeping some young person's eye on the prize of success in the classroom. When that individual gets accepted into college, it not only breaks whatever cycle that has held them back but serves as a building block toward the healing our nation and world sorely need.
The notion that sports are separate from and secondary to education, however idealistic, is also unrealistic. We know infinitely more than we did one or two generations ago about attention deficits and other impediments to learning.
We would be as negligent sending many high school students into an in-person or virtual learning environment without sports as asking them to complete their work without a computer or an internet connection. Athletics are their north star.
As adults, we get caught up in reminiscing and waxing poetic about how things should be instead of taking an honest inventory of how they are.
Sure, we've placed an inordinate amount of importance on these childhood games. But a litany of societal ills have led us to that point. While are no perfect solutions, we've asked the children in our community and our nation to sacrifice more than enough in the year 2020.
Letting them back onto the fields and into the gyms is absolutely a risk. Life is rife with risks, often contradictory ones. By not taking this uncertain step, we would do a gross disservice to one of our most at-risk populations, and we would leave our state susceptible to the aftershocks for years to come.
We fear the effects of COVID-19, hopefully to a healthy degree. That's good. But we also must fear the falling dominoes in its wake.
It's time to let them play. Play hard. Play fair. Play with an abundance of caution, but play now.
