LEXINGTON — Only one team ends the hysteria of the all-class tournament that concludes almost KHSAA sanctioned sports season happy.
The rest go home and lick their wounds. It's a unique, heart-racing, hair-graying format. We all love to hate it. We can't get enough.
Win or lose, and Great Crossing softball bowed out three rounds earlier than any of us wanted or possibly even suspected, just know this is going to be the norm from now on.
Not merely for the Warhawks, who acquitted themselves admirably but simply couldn't string together the hits when it needed them Friday evening in a 6-2 loss to Henderson County at John Cropp Stadium.
And not just in softball, which clearly has two juggernauts that pick up their mail in the 40324. Lest we forget, Scott County beat Great Crossing in the final week of the regular season and enjoyed an unforgettable district championship and region semifinal run of its own.
Insiders whispered or muttered and outsiders crowed and hoped this community's time at the top in sports might be finished now that the days of a consolidated mega-school have passed. Well, let it be known that the Warhawks and Cardinals will continue to show their face in Sweet 16s and other championship games galore.
Heck, GC volleyball had already been to consecutive region finals and a state first round. Boys' soccer and now both baseball and softball have been past the region semifinal.
Football and basketball aren't going anywhere, either. Talent, confidence and community support abound, and now there's twice as much of it in circulation.
“When the school split, we've been scratching and clawing ever since,” GC coach Heath Sutton said. “Three seasons since the split and here we are at the state, so that says a lot about the program, about the team and the younger ones having a hand in this as well.”
GC and its UK-bound senior tandem of Delani Sullivan and Camryn Lookadoo lost their entire first high school season to the COVID scourge.
The Warhawks made consecutive trips to the region semis before three-time Scott County championship coach Jeff Portwood retired and Sutton took the mantle.
That era started with a 12-game winning streak. GC entered the state tournament on another binge of eight in a row.
“What these girls did from last year coming into this year, they bought in to what we were selling. Not too many people know what kind of role those seniors played,” Sutton said. “Me being a new coach, I leaned on those seniors a lot before we ever took the first open field. Shared my game plan, incorporated their opinions on the game plan, and they bought in 100 percent. There weren't very many decisions made where the first time I was thinking something, the first text wasn't out to the seniors.”
Riley McCallister joined Sullivan and Lookadoo in walking across the stage to pick up her diploma late last month.
Every other player is expected back with a GC program that went 30-5 at the varsity level, 14-4-1 in JV and 13-6 with its freshman team.
All three of those outfits included numerous middle school players, including one eighth-grader who started against Henderson County.
“That's been our plan. We've worked them in,” Sutton said. “Ellie Hoover's been in the lineup the second half of the season pretty regularly, and she's an eighth-grader, an eighth-grader playing in the state. So high hopes for next year. This season they've paved the way for Great Crossing.”
Brenna Parker, who threw every pitch of a magical postseason, is a sophomore. Sutton's daughter, Emma, who started at first base, and Ashtyn Holbrook, who belted six home runs while playing rock-solid defense at third, also have two years remaining.
Freshman right fielder Aubrey Green had seven home runs, including one in the region semifinals against Lafayette, and a RBI single in the state tournament.
Ryann Livingston (second base) and Kendall Meade (catcher) will be next year’s lone seniors with varsity experience. This season was no one-shot deal, despite the greatness of Sullivan and Lookadoo. It's a long-term plan.
Not to mention — and this is no given in the times we live — they all seem to genuinely love one another.
“We always said it's not me, it's we, and that started in October. We did some things on purpose this year to really get that united,” Sutton said. “We went to Alabama and got rooms for all the girls. They all stayed together. That was the moment where you really saw it gel, and they got stronger. Usually you see one or two that hang out outside the ballpark. I saw 12 or 13 hang out. It was like that after a practice, after a game.”
Ten different Warhawks crushed at least one home run this spring. Five regulars batted .300 or better.
GC never lost consecutive games, and Henderson County was only the second team to beat the Warhawks by more than a single run.
Any perceived doubt or disrespect from the masses only served to drive them closer together.
“They definitely played as a team on and off the field,” Sutton said. “We give out the player of the game award. I quit doing it halfway through, because I couldn't pick one. It was everybody. I'd need to hand it out to every one of 'em. There was no superstar that showed up on this team. I had 10 of 'em.
“They've got to like each other, and they truly do. It's not an act on the field. They truly do like each other, and that helps. They played for each other, and they had each other's back all season. I think that's a big contributor to where we were at.”
It's a level Great Crossing softball, and countless other teams wearing either Warhawk kelly green and navy blue or some combination of Cardinal red, black and blue, will frequent for the foreseeable future.
So get used to it. Again.