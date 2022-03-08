Out of Bounds: GC will give fans much more cause to cheer
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Wait 'til next year. We'll be back. Trust the process.
Depending on our age and the level of our faith, perhaps we've rasped any or all those T-shirt slogans in the immediate aftermath of a sporting event that didn't end with the good guys winning.
It's the only recourse in a world where history is written by the winners. Only a few weeks ago the Cincinnati Bengals coerced us into that chorus of cautious optimism. Give that young quarterback a couple more behemoths to protect his pocket, one additional weapon on the outside and perhaps some reinforcements in the secondary, and you can start engraving his championship ring(s).
Great Crossing boys' basketball inspires similar resolve in its growing band of backers after a best-ever season that ended Friday with a 49-45 loss to Henry Clay in the 11th Region semifinals, and rightfully so.
In case you haven't heard, something was in the Georgetown water supply again roughly 15 years ago. The result is a team not only physically gifted and basketball savvy beyond its years but an ideal blend of talents.
A giant in the middle. A wing with a smooth jump shot, back-to-the-basket skills and old-school sensibilities. A point guard who will pick your pocket and either direct a deadly fast break or drive to the rim at will. A spot-up perimeter pest who's been known to bury four or five bombs in a row.
Two hundred seventy-four schools play KHSAA boys' hoops, and almost certainly none flaunted a younger starting lineup in 2021-22 than did Great Crossing. Malachi Moreno, Vince Dawson III, Junius Burrell and Gage Richardson all are freshmen.
If that feels like a “Groundhog Day” scenario, you might be reminiscing about 2015-16, when Scott County showcased Malachi's older brother Michael Moreno, Bryce Long, Glenn Covington, Lorenzo Williams and Cam Fluker as ninth-graders along with sophomore Cooper Robb.
Those Cardinals reached the region final arguably ahead of schedule before losing to eventual state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar, and it set them up to rule the area with an iron fist over the next three years. SC reached a pair of state title games in that window.
Great Crossing carved out a remember-the-name season, earning an elusive district title and serving up a sensational 27-7 record with last-second thrillers and signature wins aplenty. Despite the new era we entered with the construction of a new school and splitting of the talent pool three years ago, it feels, knock on wood, as if our community is headed back to that perennial place in the state title conversation.
“I told them, and obviously the kids are down, and it doesn't help (seniors) Tye Schureman, Carson Walls, Tyquan Stakelin and Ethan Payne, but we've got a lot to look forward to with a young, young group of kids if they stick together, get in the gym and work,” GC coach Steve Page said after the narrow loss to the senior-dominated Blue Devils.
That scenario should scare the rest of the state out of their sneakers. Heaven help them if that fab four follows the coach's advice.
Three years of continued physical, emotional and fundemental growth from Moreno are a frightening proposition. He'll be coming off a freshman season in which he averaged a double-double of 11.9 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Twice, Moreno bagged a big man's triple-double on road trips with 11 blocked shots at Western Hills and 10 in Oldham County. His unthinkable ratio of 136 blocks against only 71 fouls speaks to body control far beyond his experience level.
Someday he will stir a quadruple-double into the mix, because the number of double and triple-teams Moreno will draw out of necessity in the next three years will leave teammates open for business like a 24-hour truck stop.
“When we can consistently throw it to him in the post, it's gonna be over. He's gonna be a 20-20 a game,” Page said. “He's not there yet, but he does what he does, which (Friday) was 15 points and 18 rebounds. He's a heck of a player. This was the season I thought he'd have. I thought he'd average low double figures in both rebounds and points, and he did.”
Dawson is smooth, consistent and doesn't shy away from asking for the ball or taking the big shot at the end of tight games.
He beat Western Hills at the buzzer with a driving layup and turned away Henry Clay in the regular season with tie-breaking free throws in the final two seconds. After reigning regional champ Madison Central nearly stole the region quarterfinal at the end of regulation, Dawson was overpowering in overtime.
More impressive than Dawson's team-leading 15.6 points per game average is how rarely his numbers deviated from it on either side most nights. He was steady and reliable as the clicking of a metronome.
Though Henry Clay beat, banged and badgered Dawson into a rare 2-for-13 shooting night in the playoff rematch, keep the three-year age difference in mind. Friday was probably the last time you'll ever see those tactics get in Dawson's head.
“Tre had a tough night obviously shooting the ball. You get to that grind-it-out game with the pace and the things of that nature. The fouls, I think they were evenly distributed, but I guess the losing coach always thinks they should've had more fouls called on the other team,” Page said. “He's a heck of a player. He didn't get voted one of the top 12 in the region, and he's one of the top 12 in the region for sure. That's not taking anything away from all those other kids who are really darn good too, and I'm biased.”
Burrell brings a blend of the old and new expectations for his position. He's equally willing to set up the stars and adept at creating his own offense and emerging as the headliner on a given night. Take note of how Henry Clay super-senior Aziel Blackwell took over the semifinal game at times and you'll get an inkling of Burrell's potential between now and 2025.
And you'd be a fool to forget about Richardson, who showed opponents the absurdity of such a strategy by sinking 23 of his 30 shot attempts in one scintillating stretch earlier this season, most of those from beyond the 3-point arc. Confidence came and went, but again, just wait until those fragile freshman emotions fade away. It's impossible to cover everyone on this team all the time, and leaving Richardson with elbow room is fixing to become a fatal mistake.
At some point this week, Page will meet with his team and reinforce all those reasons the Warhawks should be proud of what they've already accomplished. Admittedly they weren't ready to celebrate it all in the immediate aftermath of their latest learning experience at McBrayer Arena.
“We were 25-29 coming into the season in two years as a program, so to go 27-7, it doesn't feel good right now, but (it will) when those kids look back at what they accomplished,” Page said. “You try to tell them that in the locker room, which they're not listening to you, which I totally understand, because it's hard to see past tonight.”
Of course, automatically assuming this was merely a speed bump to multiple region titles or state supremacy in the future is a dangerous game.
Reconsider that Bengals analogy. It's easy to imagine Joe Burrow at the doorstep of a dynasty until you consider the line of other franchise quarterbacks five or six deep waiting behind the velvet rope in the AFC.
Kentucky high school basketball is no different. Even if you survive the mighty 11th Region in a given year, you're forced to deal with whoever converges upon Rupp Arena from Louisville, Bowling Green, Greater Cincinnati and the mountains.
Injuries happen, too. Who among us in the 40324 isn't still haunted by the broken foot Michael Moreno suffered in Myrtle Beach? It’s likely the only thing that kept the 2018-19 SC team from being mentioned in the same breath with 1998 and 2007.
Last but not least, the elephant in the room. This is the era of open enrollment, which can be high school's version of the transfer portal. A team needs more than four supremely talented classmates to win big. Will they stay put, stay healthy and stay motivated? Are supporting players willing to develop and embrace roles without acquiring wanderlust?
“They've gotta work,” Page cautioned. “They all have things they can work on, but if they decide to work, in future years 11th Region shouldn't be our goal. It should be a higher goal in Rupp Arena. We have the talent if the kids will work. At the end if the day it's all about them. We tell them all the time you get out what you put into it. If they decide they want to put in a lot this spring, summer and fall, they'll get a lot out of it next season.”
And beyond. Just wait and see.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you support a ban on Russian oil knowing that it will cost you more at the gas pump?
You voted: