Six summers ago, after a sweaty and fruitless day of trying to sell cars, I stumbled into the publisher's office at an otherwise vacant News-Graphic for the job interview that changed my life.
A couple of journalism lifers had a reasonably informal conversation, and Mike Scogin offered me a job. It might have been a tag team of convenience. He'd been without a sports editor for several months. I had been “retired” from the game during those months after moving my family from Maine to Kentucky sight unseen without anything lined up.
Much of that meeting is a blur now, but Mike issued a prophecy that has stayed with me ever since, mostly because it has proven true time and again: “When you're the sports guy in Scott County, you get the chance to be a hero every day.”
It is a level of adulation with which few print journalists are comfortable, because frankly it isn't the norm in our business. We're accustomed to snarky e-mails and blustery phone calls, not the plaques, proclamations and pats on the back you've bestowed upon me from day one to day 2,000-plus.
Of course, the depth of such relationships is never fully illuminated until the darkest times, and for all the scorching sunshine we experienced in May, June and July, this has been a summer of storm clouds and scary shadows for my family and me.
Those of you who follow on social media, subscribe to the paper or watch the local news probably are familiar with the story, or at least you've detected my sporadic absence since the final days of the spring sports season.
My young adult son, Stephen, has been critically ill for much of that time. He spent 25 nights in five different hospitals, undergoing four major surgeries with hopes of reversing what can only be described as the frightening plot of a medical mystery show.
The short version is that an enlarged stomach — it's believed to be an undetected birth defect — caused a bleeding ulcer. That resulted in a blockage that required bariatric surgery, which led to the rare complication of infections in his spleen and lungs.
Now I love sports and I love this county in no uncertain terms, but Stephen and my wife, Laurie, are my world. Nothing I've accomplished in this career would be possible without their loyalty, support and consistent sacrifice of nights and weekends so I can pursue a career that feeds my soul.
Seeing our only child who had hardly been sick a day in his 25 years lying in such a helpless state, both physically and emotionally drained, left his parents in much the same state. It made everything in life feel tiny. And as you might imagine, it made a proud trio of Yankee transplants — even here in the warm, hospitable mid-south — feel alone.
Finally, after the trauma of a third trip to the emergency room in early July, I acquiesced to one of Mike's many concerned text messages and acknowledged that I could use whatever sabbatical he was willing and able to give. His allowing me to focus on being a dad and a husband for a while is another moment in our professional relationship I'll never forget.
And then there's all y'all.
Thanks to Facebook and Twitter, hundreds of you reached out to offer thoughts and prayers. Those gave us invaluable strength at the start of a journey we never imagined would take so long. Of course, situations such as ours create immediate needs that go beyond those words, but the three hardest words in the English language for so many of us to string together are “I need help.”
It took a series of messages from someone who had been through a long-term health scare with his own son to get that ball rolling.
That's how Anthony Delimpo went from being an acquaintance to a treasured friend and a brother for life. His willingness to stand in the gap for us and create a place where the community could rally around us and donate in our hour of need brought us a world of comfort.
Families, athletes, coaches, even entire teams stepped up and gave of their time, talent and treasure. It was overwhelming. You take the food on your table, the gas in your tank and the comfort of your daily routine and monthly budget for granted until something like this knocks you through the ropes and out of the ring. I truly don't know where my family would be right now without that tangible support and the intangible boost it gave us.
Now the burning question I get almost every time I pick up my phone or walk through the sliding doors at the grocery store: How is Stephen?
“Better” is the easy answer, but of course as you're running toward the light at the end of the tunnel after a three-month ordeal, there's not enough wood to knock when you say it.
He's home, looking better and acting more like himself. In addition to one final course of strong antibiotics, the healing power of cats' purrs, classic rock, smooth jazz and the roar of race cars on his multiple TVs are an important part of the process.
We're working on restoring his stamina, strength and some of the 50-or-so pounds he's lost so he can get back to the job he loves. It will happen. Thanks to the Lord, the doctors to whom He granted wisdom, and the kindness of strangers — to him, not to his dad — it absolutely will happen.
It's easy to love the people who love you, but it's also easy to assume those folks know it and not express the sentiments enough.
So to wrap it up and hopefully close this chapter of our life for good, let it be known that I love Georgetown, Kentucky, and all the people who have helped make it our forever home.
I hope to never endure a situation such as this for the remainder of my time on Earth, but there is also nowhere else on the planet I would have wanted to be while navigating this one.
Hero? Stephen is my hero. You are my heroes. Thank you.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.