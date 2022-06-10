Out of Bounds: James, Murphy good as it gets
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Attempts to depose good high school coaches aren’t surprising anymore, and the Scott County High School softball drama that came to light this week is no exception.
Forever a thankless avocation, coaches are now especially subject to the impossible world we have created for teachers and other public servants.
These are all-or-nothing times. We consume only what falls neatly into our worldview. Whatever doesn't, we mute, block or otherwise contribute to its cancellation.
No person with a platform is immune, and getting rid of them doesn't require a majority or sometimes even damning evidence.
The difference with the saga that has befallen SC head coach Billy James and primary assistant Donald Murphy is that too often good people don't step up and speak on behalf of the embattled, whether for for fear of reprisal or simply having enough irons already in the fire.
Instead, Scott County players and boosters immediately stood up to build a hedge of protection around James and Murphy and air their account of the truth from the past two springs, and I'm here for it.
Scott County softball is somewhat sabotaged by its astounding success in what was a bygone era on multiple fronts. Back in the day of one central high school in the county, when fastpitch was a still-growing entity in parts of the commonwealth, the Lady Cards were better at it than anyone.
State championship banners fly from 2014, 2016 and 2018. The ’17 team, one of the top-ranked nines in the country but derailed by a pitchers' duel in the region championship, should be the subject of its own “Missing Rings” documentary. They might have been the best of the bunch.
In a new day with new inherent challenges, James has kept a monster program moving forward. A pedestrian record of 37-30 betrays what SC has built against a rat-race schedule from half the talent pool it used to have.
Under his watch the Cardinals have extended their scintillating streaks of district and region championships, both of which began when George W. Bush was president.
Of course there are critics. Anyone with the courage to make decisions in a public forum that impact other humans, particularly when those people are children, is subject to constant criticism.
Billy Hicks, Jim McKee, Steve Helton all have produced legendary results in more than two decades at the helm of high-profile Scott County athletic programs. If you think they haven't been the targets of dissent, derision, even attempts to push them off their pedestals, you're sadly divorced from reality.
One major difference, aside from the years of good credit they built, is that administration ably ran interference for them. The silliest, most trifling complaints never made it to the doorstep of the coach's office. Others in the community with titles and letters behind their name took care of their light work.
Every grievance that has been aired against James and Murphy so far is stuff that should have been handled swiftly and unequivocally without it ever exploding into this public spectacle.
James has owned up to his slow response time when a former assistant coach ordered an alcoholic beverage at a team dinner in Florida. With 20 adults and young adults in his charge and no minors involved in the consumption, that's hardly the unpardonable sin. The coach in question was removed from the roster and didn't finish the season.
Reasonable minds can only conclude such a petty offense was a convenient addition to the laundry list of personality conflicts that typically underscore attempts to get rid of a coach.
James and Murphy, men with a background in military and government who have successfully raised their own children — including daughters who played college softball — are intense by any measure. They admit it. Their most ardent supporters acknowledge it. The local-yokel reporter who wields a phone and camera within earshot of the dugout is well aware of it.
Certainly there are coaches in every sport who don't balance those histrionics with humanity, and they look foolish. We've all seen examples in our travels as players and spectators. Those men and women aren't long for the game. Their toxic presence suffocates the program. They weed themselves out.
But the proof here is in the pudding. The seniors who stuck with James for three and four years and made an honest effort to bond with Murphy in his one-and-only season saw the total picture. They speak glowingly of the two men as second fathers with whom they will share a bond for life.
That's essentially the tenor of any successful and productive adult-child relationship, isn't it? The best moms and dads don't shrug off both their children's greatest achievements and most glaring missteps with an equal response. There are rewards and consequences. There is affirmation and scolding. Guidance and good faith both have their place.
There's talk of James “singling out” players, suggesting that, egad, he coached some girls on the team differently from others. High school is as good a time as any to learn that's part of life.
Our society often confuses “equity” and “equality” as synonyms when they are not. The latter means we all get treated absolutely the same, which is an absurd expectation in sports, where the players are not robots. The former simply means fairness, and it's absolutely possible to be harder on some players and easier on others while keeping it fair.
Good coaches get to know what makes every player tick. He or she learns every player's love language, what encourages them, what motivates them and what gets under their skin. Those leaders also tend to reserve their toughest criticism for their best players.
To whom much is given, much is required. Playing time isn't an equal privilege once athletes ascend past the formative years in sport, and neither is a coach's attention, whether it comes in the form of adulation or reinforcement.
I've also been around the games we play, with more than two-thirds of this life now spent as a community journalist, long enough to know some people are uncomfortable at the sight and sound of male coaches yelling at female athletes. Senior Cardinals who have been subjected to the highest decibel readings also believe that is the case, by the way.
Some of the most successful leaders I've ever been around in girls' sports are men who looked out on the court or field, simply saw athletes, and coached them accordingly. Helton, who has averaged more than 20 wins per season since taking over the SC girls' basketball program almost fresh out of college in 2000-01, is another with a booming voice and direct style.
Get to know him and his program behind the scenes for any length of time, and you start the see the method to the madness and understand the mutual love. James is cut from that same cloth.
From all indications — and if I'm wrong, my mind and my direct messages are open — attempts to jettison James and Murphy are the case of a minority of disenchanted parents and players trying to shape this program in their own image.
I'd ask them to examine their reasoning and contemplate the message they're sending to the kids involved. I'd also caution that they should be careful for what they wish.
Another aspect of that impossible world we're creating for the next generation is that we have turned coaching and officiating into worlds where no sane person wants to set foot. You want to talk abuse? We subject these people to unprecedented levels of it, and they are walking away from the games we love without competent people to replace them.
I hear that James has been invited to reapply for his position, which while it seems to be simply subjecting himself to another slap in the face, apparently is the only path to the right outcome. So I hope that he does it, and I hope the adults in charge take seriously the many words and tearful pleas on his behalf, rather than dismissively telling these young ladies it's a personnel matter and that they don't have a voice.
Scott County softball — even the small group of parents and athletes who have tried in recent days to change its direction — deserves a coach as experienced, emotionally invested and expressive as Billy James. It deserves to have as an assistant as active, available and with a work ethic as admirable as Don Murphy.
End this episode. Bring them back today.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
