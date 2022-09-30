The two-party system of high school football system in our fair community is the only one in which Scott County and Great Crossing seniors have ever participated.
Hard to believe, but this already is the fourth year that the Cardinals are red, the Warhawks are blue, and never the twain shall meet.
Only a few months before that phrase new normal became a dreaded part of our daily lexicon, Scott County Schools unwrapped a revised world order. A shiny high school opened in August 2019 and a sparkly gridiron rivalry game was introduced, like it or not, attracting a Woodstock-like crush of fans and curiosity seekers to a sheeny, shared stadium.
Players and coaches have been given sufficient time to traverse through the stages of grief and reluctance. One town, one team has been replaced with one week per year of intolerance, and just about everybody seems at peace with life as we know it.
That doesn't mean they don't take a wistful glance over their shoulders every now and again.
“Scott County's really had a rich tradition,” Scott County senior two-way starter Nate Hall said. “Before we split the two schools, growing up in the youth league, we were always really excited to see the players around town. We were like, 'Oh, I'm gonna be like them one day. I'm gonna be as good as they are. We're gonna be such a great team.'”
When the adults in charge presented a policy of open enrollment, those who bled red, realistic or not, believed a preponderance of the county's football talent would choose the legacy program.
As evidenced by last year's two nail-nibblers — Scott County prevailed 14-6 during the regular season and held on 21-19 on a playoff rematch — everything evened out more quickly than the traditionalists imagined.
“I kinda feel betrayed a little bit, because everyone thought they were gonna go to Scott County when we were younger,” said SC defensive back Paul Garner, who took the post-COVID option to reclassify and is now a fourth-year junior. “Then they transferred over there when the schools split, so it's kind of an aggression towards them that we want to beat them every year, but it'll be an awesome game.”
We're starting to realize how good we still have it here in the 40324, and as a relative newcomer who had only three autumns to get acquainted with the old way of doing things, that makes me happy.
My previous football fishbowl was rural Maine, where the game has been forced to adapt in an aging population and socioeconomic shrinkage. Nearly half the football programs in the state have transitioned from 11-man to eight-man rules.
Age-old rivalries — which I humbly submit are the lifeblood of high school football — are dying there as teams drift to different enrollment classes or when schools combine, not divide. Here we've had all that pageantry and potential dropped in our lap.
“It builds a culture for the community,” Great Crossing senior linebacker Pilot Lukacsko said. “Everybody's always ready to play. 'Oh, when's the Battle of the Birds? When do you and Scott County play?' It's something that everybody wants. It brings life to the town. It gets everybody going, not just the teams but the whole community too.”
Hall doesn't want you get it twisted. After years of growing up with strong family ties and personal feelings to the status quo, he feels the same way.
“Since we split, it's really caused us to be divided, and it's a really cool atmosphere in my opinion,” the SC guard and linebacker said. “I think it's better than we have the two schools, because it really provides us something to make ourselves better, because there's such intense rivalry. I'm really glad to go out there and play against them.”
Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling was a record-shattering quarterback at South Laurel High School, in a county whose growth spurt similarly spawned a second high school in 1991.
Even if he weren't in possession of the snappy new toy on the block, he would appreciate the value of turning one powerful program into two with a high ceiling that want to smash and thrash one another every chance they're given.
“Football is great right here in Georgetown. There's great football players on both teams. There's great athletes in all sports right here in the county. It's a great atmosphere to play in,” Bowling said. “I think our community thrives on that and pushes our athletics. Our school district pushes our athletics. That's why you'll see 4,000, 5,000 people there this Friday night ready to watch two really good football teams compete for a district win.”
Having shepherded the Scott County program for half his life, coach Jim McKee saw all the pieces in place for the town's football present and future.
He's quick to point out that it all starts well beneath the varsity level, and that the infrastructure was there when he arrived.
“Iif you do go into the past, before the split from 1966 to 2018, football was really important at Scott County High School,” McKee said. “There were a lot of really good football teams. (Coach) Bill Wilson smoked cigars and walked around town until he died, and a majority of the people knew him and respected him and knew the things that he had accomplished.”
Scott County's state titles under Wilson in 1975 and McKee in 2013, sandwiched around a pair of KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball crowns, made it clear this was equally a football town. And again, that's not a given everywhere in a world where it's a sport under duress for a variety of reasons.
“Youth league football is important here. I love Harrison County. That's my hometown. We went over there and played a freshman game the other morning,” McKee said. “They were getting ready to have their first peewee youth league game, and all they have is two teams in the county, 14 on one team and 15 on another. Now we've got a lot bigger community than Cynthiana, don't get me wrong … but it's a trickle-down effect. It's important everywhere from high school to middle school to youth league, and that only is gonna enhance the high school teams.”
Two of which will add more concrete to that historical foundation Friday night.
“We're excited. We've been waiting on this forever,” Great Crossing senior running back Jakeece Patterson said. “This is the big game everybody talks about. We've been working really hard in practice, installing a lot, and we can't wait for this game.”
Me either, young man. The past was glorious, and the present is precious, but I'm all about the future.
