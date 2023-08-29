Brands are the lifeblood of any rivalry.
Whether you choose Coke or Pepsi, iPhone or Android, Republican or Democrat, UK or Louisville, the reason you embrace one and reject the other is because you're wholly convinced what one is and the other isn't.
And when you think of one side in any of those polarizing relationships, the emotional response is immediate.
Love or loathe Scott County football this morning, you cannot deny that the Cardinals have a powerful brand.
Through the paradigm shift of a community splitting from one central high school into a pair five seasons ago, that brand against all odds has only grown stronger.
It is the reason that despite having significantly fewer students and older facilities, with only intangible advantages such as tradition and continuity at its disposal, SC has continued to prosper.
Time-honored Scott County struck down shiny, new Great Crossing for the sixth consecutive time Saturday night, 35-14, in football's Battle of the Birds.
Between the staying afloat through some adversity at the start, a 99-yard touchdown drive near the middle and a 10-minute game of keep-away at the end, the night was awash in Cardinal red.
Of all the Scott County wins in this series to date, this was unquestionably the Scott Countyest.
“I would say if you could sum up the whole night, that's farm tough football,” SC coach Jim McKee said.
Successful brands often have that face or that voice that you love to hate but yet can't deny its power.
McKee was born to be that looming figure in an arrangement such as this one. I'd even say it energizes him.
When I arrived in this community in 2016 near the conclusion of the one-school era, SC's longtime leader hinted at not doing this forever and maybe riding off into the sunset after his three sons all went through the system.
Those days have long come and gone, and he remains the cat in the bucket hat with the whistle around his neck, the booming voice, the one-liners and the occasional post-game poetry.
His style admittedly has its detractors, but it also fosters loyalty, as evidenced by the alumni in attendance up and down the Cards' visiting sideline on Saturday. It's reminiscent of the way old-time University of Miami graduates remain Hurricanes long after their playing days are over.
“Paul (Garner) is out there playing, and Philip (his older brother) is out there yelling at him, I don't know if you were on our sideline, but we probably had 40 former players,” McKee said. “I'm not the coach for every kid. The ones we get will run through the wall for us, and we'll run through the wall for them.”
Run, the Cardinals do, and at will to the tune of 400-plus yards in Saturday night's stubborn heat and humidity.
It's part of the brand. Scott County coaches and players don't care what you think of their almost century-old offense. They know you know what's coming and that you're going to have a miserable time trying to stop it.
The Cardinals aren't going to be thrown off their game if you land the first haymaker, either.
When Scott County fumbled on its first play of scrimmage and Great Crossing recovered, then quickly converted it into a 7-0 lead, the Cards didn't panic or try to be something they're not.
“What makes us different is we're a team, and we're a brotherhood. When it hits the fan, we stick together,” SC senior linebacker Luke Valencia said. “That's what separates us. When we took the momentum from them, as talented as they are, they kind of crumbled. When stuff happens to us, we stick together and pick each other up.
“We're no stranger to adversity I'd say. We'll punch back. If we get hit, we'll get back up. We'll throw back and we'll stick together.”
Life itself gave Scott County plenty of opportunity to overthink things even before it fell behind on the scoreboard in the first quarter against the new kids on the block.
A week ago, on a throw-away play at the end of a first half in a game the Cardinals had already assuredly won, they lost a vital organ from their defense when splendid senior tackle Ja'Sante Harmon suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Next man up is an easier concept to say than execute when you have access to 40 percent of the student body you boasted a half-decade ago, but SC simply keeps on truckin'.
“We've got some guys that are filling in spots,” Garner said. “It's making it a little bit more challenging than if we had Ja'Sante Harmon who stuffs the middle up. Elijah Valencia played great tonight I thought, and our D-line and middle linebackers did a great job.”
Then there was the 24-hour delay for a power outage at Birds Nest Stadium after the severe thunderstorm that rolled through town late Friday afternoon.
Scott County's captains were awake before dawn that day for a TV morning news spot in front of their fieldhouse. To send them all home and tell them they would have to summon the same adrenaline rush a day later probably was the perfect recipe for an upset.
“We were sitting in our locker room for three hours,” senior halfback Thomas Feickert said. “It was pitch black. We were ready to go. But I think we did just fine coming out prepared today.”
Preparation is part and parcel of SC football. If you make it to senior year as an alpha dog on McKee's roster, you long ago embraced the expectations and bought what was being advertised.
“Kids live to play football at Scott County. It's not for everybody, but you look around and there's Brian Hickey. He played here. His sons played here,” McKee said in reference to his junior quarterback Andrew Hickey. “There's Harmon, Jackson Damron, Buddy Collins, Ellis Huguely. Those guys, they're football families. At Christmastime they're not worried about what they're getting for gifts. They're figuring out where I can go work out? These guys live to play football.”
Until the Warhawks were hatched, Scott County's rival was whoever else was good and standing in their way.
Most recently it was Frederick Douglass, and that finally might have been where the sheer numbers game took its toll on Scott County.
The Cards hadn't beaten the Broncos since 2018, and Douglass' ascension to Class 6A this season surely has put a spring in SC's step with a state title once again legitimately in play.
“You would sit home and think, 'Is there any way Scott County is gonna beat Douglass this year?' But really we weren't because of the roster differential,” McKee said. “The only way we were gonna beat 'em was if they really, really helped us. Our roster is good. It's not a Douglass roster, but one to 30, it's really good.
“And that doesn't mean they (Great Crossing) don't have good players. Jeremiah Clark and Isaiah Johnson and 78 (Joaquin Solis), 76 (Wyatt Seekford) and 10 (Clayton Shaddix) are really good. But when you go one to 30, we've got a bunch of football players. They're physically tough.”
Great Crossing absolutely is building a kelly green and navy blue brand that will last.
Coach Ricky Bowling has brought the Warhawks continuity, a sense of community and an understanding that football requires a year-long commitment.
He has forged symbiotic relationships with the wrestling and track and field programs that will both grow GC's numbers and sharpen the athletes already in the ranks.
And thankfully, now on its own in Class 6A, Great Crossing can thrive on the other side of Week 2 each year without having to stand in Scott County's shadow.
Because that reflection is the mark of a ginormous brand that isn't going away.