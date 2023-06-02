There's a saying that prevails at all levels of athletics, and it probably has resounded longest and most strongly here in SEC country, from Adolph Rupp to Paul “Bear” Bryant and every giant of the coaching profession in between.
Don't be the guy who follows The Guy.
In other words, if you're trying to build a coaching career, let someone else fill the shoes of a legend when common sense says few others would be worthy to tie them.
Leave those headaches and impossible expectations for someone else. Then throw your hat into the ring one or two hiring cycles later, when you're able to benefit from the name recognition that chap created without having to toil in his immediate shadow.
Jeff Portwood, former Scott County and Great Crossing coach, is the closest thing to a legend KHSAA softball has known in these parts. He guided the legacy school to three state titles, then had the new program in the statewide conversation before opting for a cooler seat in the bleachers.
So who was crazy enough to raise a hand and presume to replace him?
Already on the Warhawks' coaching staff, Heath Sutton was front and center with his candidacy and not shy about sharing his plan to take GC up a notch or two.
“They bought in,” Sutton said of his players. “I had to do a success plan when I applied for this job. So I shared my success plan with (the seniors), handed them a copy of it. ‘Here's what I want to see. Here's what my goals and plans are for this team.’
“I involved them in a lot of practices early on. I'd shoot it out. 'Here's what I'm thinking. What are you thinking?' I'd have practices on a Wednesday where I'd tell them to come up with the drills for Thursday. They've kind of owned it this year and felt like they had a huge part in getting us where we are.”
Where the Warhawks are is the KHSAA state tournament as champions of a meat-grinder 11th Region for the first time in their brief history. Great Crossing (30-4) takes on Henderson County (30-5) in the opening round Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
The ascent from consecutive semifinal losses to Lexington Catholic and Lafayette to collecting the toll with interest at this year's tournament was a product of two generational talents, youthful skill and exuberance, and a new skipper who immersed himself in the avocation while pressing all the right buttons.
“I was like, 'He's on it. This is what I want.' So I was excited to see his mindset and his plan coming in to being our coach,” said Camryn Lookadoo, a six-year varsity player who is signed with the University of Kentucky. “I think we all were. Whatever he feels is working, and it shows that it works on the field. Whenever there's a change, we all see it and believe in the process. None of us ever complain about anything, because we know it's a team sport.”
Sutton was no respecter of persons in the best sense of that phrase. The initial contact with his seniors indicated that the new regime would be a benevolent democracy, but it would also be a meritocracy.
Consistent production was expected, and a willingness to subjugate one's own interest to those of the team was a must. Perhaps for the first time since the launch of the new school, there was enough talent in camp to back up the philosophy that if you didn't deliver, your immediate replacement was waiting in the wings.
“You want to win your district games, but really you have 27 other games that are just a practice for postseason. Get it right,” Sutton said. “I shared that with 'em, and they bought in. The ones that are left, they're purely about the team. They hope their number's called, but if it's not, they're gonna be the biggest fan of the ones who do.”
Other than including it in his almost daily attempts to get under their skin with reminders of what opponents had done to them in the past or said about them in the present, Sutton never emphasized the Warhawks' record or ever-ascending ranking in the state coaches' poll.
His personal mantra was to keep Great Crossing “happy and hungry,” meaning it was necessary to strike the right balance between having fun and escalating into attack mode.
“I played for Portwood since seventh grade, so I was sad to see him go, but this coaching staff just has a different mindset,” senior outfielder Riley McCallister said. “They push us every day and are always excited for us and do whatever they can to help us succeed.”
While bringing his own personality to the pre-game huddle and putting his own stamp on a community's proud and steep tradition, Sutton has taken key steps to embrace the past.
His daughter, Emma, is a sophomore at first base and helps anchor the middle of the Warhawks' powerful lineup. For years, she aspired to be a Scott County Cardinal, and dad was along for the ride during that unforgettable five-year run.
“Emma came up through the youth league,” Sutton recalled. “I watched her, and I remember how I felt going to the '16, '17 games. It felt the World Series every time I showed up, and it would just be a regular-season game.”
Sutton kept one SC star from those seasons, Samantha Smith, on the Great Crossing staff while adding another, Hannah Davis, in one of his first moves after acquiring the job.
Wearing that jewelry and having been where the next wave of stars want to go these next two weekends is an invaluable asset.
“I wanted them here because they knew what it took not just in the game,” Sutton said. “They knew what it took when you're beaten down here in practice. They brought that, and that's been their message all year long.
“When I asked Hannah to come out and coach, she wanted to get together and talk. 'I want to know your plan.’ Well, here's the plan.”
It was to win, and win big.
Rachael Jones and Jon Sullivan also link the prior championship tradition to the one in bloom. Sullivan will have had two daughters play at UK when Delani follows in sister Kennedy's footsteps after this quest is complete.
“He's been a great coach,” Delani Sullivan said of Sutton. “He's so encouraging. In the winter time with our conditioning, we were always hitting, which I think definitely carried into the season. We've scored a lot more runs since the beginning when last year we couldn't score at all.”
Sutton demonstrates two alternative rules of thumb: If you're gonna be the guy who follows The Guy, don't hesitate to make changes, and don’t be afraid to surround yourself with guys and gals who will both support and challenge you.
“At this level, you don't really teach 'em how to catch a ball,” Sutton said. “The mindset I had is the past couple years it didn't seem like anybody had any fun. It was just going through the motions. The jumping up and down you see when just an out's made. Everybody in the field is excited. That's been big, and they've helped get us that way.”