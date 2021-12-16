Spend five minutes scrolling the cesspool that is social media and you'll see one — a meme that incorporates a punchy quote from an old-school coach, lamenting what sports and the younger generation that plays them have supposedly become.
These exist solely to feed the confirmation bias held so dear by societal observers of a certain age. “Back in our day,” as it were.
We scoff at the technology that supposedly makes the kids less committed to the preferred pastimes of our childhood, even as we multitask while thumbing through our own device. We bristle at the notion of them receiving too many trophies yet conveniently forget to ask ourselves who's handing them out. We stammer about their lack of commitment while updating our job and dating search profiles.
So spins the wheel of life in the blame game and the elusive pining for the good, old days that has prevailed from time immemorial.
Count me as a graying, grizzled voice in the wilderness unafraid to call it all stinking thinking. In six short years since moving here, I've been front-and-center for a parade of Division I athletes and future hometown hall of famers who work harder, play tougher, love stronger and do us prouder than any I've ever known.
You won't catch me listing them, because I'd forget one and feel miserable, not to mention conspicuous for not living up to their lofty standard. Suffice it to say the latest is Kalib Perry, three-sport star and three-dimensional football weapon from Great Crossing High School, who signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to make it official with the University of Tennessee.
“I think it's going to allow me to play as long as I put the hard work in,” said Perry, who committed to the Volunteers in July from a list of finalists that also included Kentucky, Purdue and Cincinnati. “I liked the engineering program and what they have to offer. Different things brought me to them. The community and culture were just amazing, and I felt really comfortable when I walked in there.”
Danger lurks in these pages where we escalate the athletic achievements of kids with glowing prose and headline fonts reserved for the big leagues, because well, they're kids. Brains and psyches are still developing. The ones we place on that pedestal aren't always equipped to handle it. And sports, while a valuable tool in the educational process, are merely one slice of a vast spectrum.
You can put your faith in Kalib Perry because he has placed his faith in the right things. He has figuratively worn his love of God, family and the Warhawks on the collar of those football, basketball and track jerseys every step of the way.
“As soon as you hear him talk, you know he's a great young man,” Great Crossing football coach Ricky Bowling said. “He has a great head on his shoulders. He's very bright, very intelligent, and he works harder than anybody else. He wants to compete in the classroom. And he brings that onto the field, just that competitive nature. He respects everyone but also wants to go to work and be the best at whatever he does.”
Whether it's early departure to the professional ranks, the transfer portal, permission to profit from name, image and likeness, or some other new, half-understood wrinkle, you could randomly throw a rock and hit someone who decries the disappearance of the true student athlete.
Try on Perry's weighted grade point average of 4.3 for size. Four. Point. Three. As someone who ages ago was (humble brag) salutatorian of a senior class, I don't even comprehend how that works. Straight A's were my goal. Zero to four was the scale.
“It's tough sometimes with AP (advanced placement) classes,” he tried to patiently explain when asked how he juggles it all. “They're very taxing, especially AP comp this year. You've got to take your time with a lot of things and put your priorities first with what you've got to do and focus on, and then comes sports and athletics. You can always work ahead when you have the opportunities. Whenever you have the chance, just do that, and then you can put in extra work for sports as well.”
If you're digesting that quote and imagining nightmarish helicopter parents, living vicariously through a wunderkind they tried to cook up in a laboratory, be assured that Perry was raised by two of the sweetest people you'll ever meet.
Their names are LaBreece and Michelle, and they seem to recognize that they pretty much won the progeny lottery.
“We've never had to push him. I don't sit up and watch him do homework. I don't have to force him to go to practice. He just does it,” Michelle Perry said. “It's just Kalib. He's got an old soul and a drive that's just unreal. I think that contributes to why he's where he’s at right now. I've always told him since he was little, 'It's easy to follow, but it's hard to lead. Always lead.' And he has done that.”
Born in South Carolina, Perry started playing tackle football at five years old with his dad as one of his coaches. They crossed state lines for travel tournaments almost every weekend, with the precocious child wearing protective equipment that mom said made him look “like a bobble head.”
One of those tournaments was dubbed The Battle of Rocky Top, a memory his parents proudly point out as evidence of a journey that has come full circle.
“I knew growing up he always had the drive. He knew what he had to do to get to the next level,” LaBreece Perry said. “A lot of it was helping him put all the small things in place, and he did the rest himself. He's just an outstanding kid. He's really coachable, especially for a dad to coach him.”
Kalib settled on Tennessee in large part because of its engineering department. It's a subject in which his older brother, LaBreece Jr., earned his degree, and one that's fascinated the younger sibling ever since.
Again, if you think tight-knit families have gone the way of dinosaurs and TV Land sitcoms, the Perrys are here to disrupt your schema.
“They're my rocks. I have them with me everywhere,” Perry said of his parents. “They've always brought me up and my siblings by example. They've always tried to teach me to do right. They're the reason for what I am today, and I give all thanks to them and the Lord above. I love them so much.”
Friday nights in the Birds Nest will give way to Saturday afternoons at Neyland Stadium, and of course the dream is to play on Sunday or Monday with a captive audience of millions someday.
Perry is blessed with both the talent and relentless work ethic to make it happen and the meticulous perspective to dominate the game of life elsewhere if he doesn't.
It's a combination our increasingly cynical world finds too good to be true, but one you'll encounter over and over again if you spend any time at all in this champion community of ours.
Not back in the day. On this day, the biggest of Kalib Perry's young and already accomplished life, and on many more days ahead.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.