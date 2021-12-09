Bill Cronin was no different than any other child of the late 1960s and early ’70s who grew up idolizing Paul “Bear” Bryant, Ara Parseghian and Tom Osborne and coveting their dream jobs in the game he loved.
Four years out of Indiana University, with middle school and small college whistle stops under his belt, Cronin arrived at Georgetown College surely not expecting to buy real estate, price lumber for a picket fence or locate the nearest school bus stop.
Then, like so many of us, he fell in love with the working class way of life and sweet spirit that characterize the 40324. It was a place where a humble chap from the heartland could be himself, surround himself with people of like professional faith, and shepherd one of the giant small-college football programs in the nation.
“It's just been a home to me,” Cronin said. “The people in this community and what they stand for and how they do business, I think it's a special place. Georgetown College is truly the way it's supposed to be. They're student athletes, and I appreciate that. I wanted to coach student athletes. When I came here, I felt like this was my Notre Dame, and I think that's what everybody has to do. Put your passion and your heart into where you are, and let the dice roll.”
Cronin announced earlier this week that he's cashing out after 25 years of hitting the jackpot at the Tigers' table — 36 seasons, if you count the years he cut his collegiate coaching teeth as offensive coordinator under Kevin Donley.
GC won the 1991 NAIA championship with Donley as the boss and Cronin directing the mightiest show on mud at Hinton Field. Cronin was handed the keys in 1997, and from his third through sixth seasons the Tigers appeared in the national title game each autumn, winning the 2000 and 2001 installments to punctuate consecutive 14-0 campaigns.
Through it all, Cronin — husband to Ellen, father to sons Kevin, Chris and Cory, granddad to five and a sixth on the way this winter — never lost track of who he was or his grasp of what was important.
“To manage a football team, it takes a lot of planning and a lot of time, and I'm not the smartest guy in the world,” Cronin said. “I felt like I had to prepare twice as much as most people to feel like I was prepared when I got on that football field.”
Up at 3 o'clock every morning, fitter outwardly than most men 20 years his junior, Cronin's meticulous approach to his life at home and office are a combination that is perhaps a vanishing breed.
It's the reason Georgetown athletic director Brian Evans felt a pit in his stomach and admittedly went into ghost mode the Monday before Thanksgiving after receiving an “I need to talk to you” message from his football coach.
“I avoided him all that day and Tuesday too,” Evans said. “I haven't had to think about football. I knew it was in the great, capable hands of someone who was going to represent the college the right way and continue to mold great young men.
“He is that consistent, positive, powerful presence that's always in the room, and it's going to be a big job to go find someone that can duplicate that. I think sometimes we take that for granted, because he's been doing it for so long and so well that we thought it was just going to go on forever.”
Cronin's career trajectory hadn't lost a step since his induction into both the NAIA hall of fame and elite 200-win club two years ago. Georgetown went 14-4 the past two seasons, one ending in a playoff berth and the other in a snub on bracket reveal day.
Of course, all those games were played in a nine-month window due to the challenges of the pandemic. The unprecedented pace admittedly took its toll.
“I think the fall that we had to take a break for COVID played a little impact in this decision. It was the first time in 35 years I'd been able to get out in the fall, see the trees, do nothing and do what we all take for granted. My wife helped me enjoy that, and I thought it was a special time,” Cronin said. “Then playing a spring season, having a short turnaround and playing another season all within one year, it was tough. I have a lot of admiration for the people out there who have had to deal with that and continue to go on. There's no one thing that points to the reason that I'm doing this, but I just think it's time.”
Cronin consistently taught his assistant coaches, players and colleagues that excellence could be an unwavering standard for all the teams in black-and-orange without sacrificing what mattered most when stepping outside the lines.
“All the accomplishments he's had on the football field and as a coach, nothing impresses me more than what he's done with his family. I think that's the impression that he leaves here, that he had his priorities in order,” Evans said. “I think we've got to celebrate that now he gets to go do those things with the people that are most important to him. Every year I would hear him talk about his grandchildren, I knew it was getting closer and closer. He's earned this right. He deserves this. And in my opinion, he's the best ever to do it.”
Despite being armed with that perspective, the coach acknowledged that the idea of life without the game that has carved out his powerful public persona is a scary prospect.
“I'm finding that out too. I'm seriously worried about that,” Cronin said. “I've just got to get involved in some other things, and I've got some ideas about what I want to do.”
Oh? Like what?
“I'm a water guy. I like lakes. I like oceans. I like river cruising,” he said. “Hot air ballooning I like. I'm a risk-taker. I've always wanted to jump out of a plane. So I've got a bucket list of things I'd like to do. If I get up there so many feet, I might chicken out, but it sounds good right now.”
Cronin noted that he's “not going anywhere” and said he looks forward to watching from a seat or sky box at Toyota Stadium on countless Saturdays to come.
When asked what he will miss the most, he spoke of the day-to-day interactions with coaches and players and the sanctity of the locker room where he's been the only head coach since that nook was built.
There's a time for rah-rah speeches, for lighting a fire under fannies, even tearful hugs within those walls. Through triumph, trial and tragedy, Cronin was given cause for all the above. Few in the profession have handled the spectrum more skillfully.
While it's ultimately Evans' call, Cronin is partial to the idea of his successor being someone in his massive coaching tree.
“I would love to have the next head coach be part of the family that played here and coached here, and we've got a number of them out there right now that are highly successful and hopefully willing to do this,” Cronin said. “I put all my confidence in Brian to screen this thing out. We've talked about what it takes to be successful here at Georgetown, and with that and his knowledge of the game, I believe he will find the right person.”
Bill Cronin made Georgetown football a destination job. If the oft-maligned “man who follows the man” is half the human being with a fair fraction of the on-field success, Tiger Pride will be in good hands.
