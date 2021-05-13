PARIS — Great Crossing softball coaches say they’ve never seen eighth-grade pitcher Brenna Parker look or act nervous.
Then again, with Nani Valencia, Bianca Ward and Destiney Reed bashing balls over the 192-foot markers on the fence surrounding the bandbox field at Bourbon County on an easy, breezy Monday evening, why should she have felt jittery?
Parker spun her first high school no-hitter in her sixth varsity start, a four-inning formality in a 19-0 rout.
“I think some of it is that youth,” said Rachael Jones, who helped direct the team along with Dave Woolums and Jon Sullivan in head coach Jeff Portwood’s absence. “She doesn’t even know she’s supposed to feel something.”
Aside from hitting a Bourbon County batter on the shoe top with her first pitch of the game and issuing a one-out walk in the third inning, Parker — who flirted with a no-no until the final frame last time out against Franklin-Simpson — was perfect.
No. 11 Great Crossing (15-5) turned a double play from Delani Sullivan to Reed to Valencia to clean the sheet in the opening frame, and Reed snagged a line drive to end the third.
“That one right there is gonna be special in a few years,” Woolums said of Parker. “The mentality she has, nothing fazes her. You watch her in practice, it’s just fun, free-spirited, and she carries it over to the game.”
Five runs in the top of the first, eight in the second and six in the fourth only magnified that confidence as Great Crossing took advantage of a rare breather in the non-district schedule.
The home runs were Ward’s team-leading sixth, Valencia’s fifth and Reed’s second. Remarkably, 12 of the Warhawks’ 16 hits went for extra bases.
Valencia was 3-for-4 with four RBI. Sullivan tripled twice, doubled and knocked in three. Ward. Kendall Meade and Camryn Lookadoo all were repeat hitters.
“It gives us a little more swag up at the plate,” Ward said. “The close games we had last week show us how close we are (to the top teams). I think we’re right there, like that Ballard game.”
Ward and Reed both left the yard to deep center in the first inning. Valencia hit one even farther into the trees after walks by Lookadoo and Ward to make it 8-0 in the second.
Hard-hit balls by Riley McCallister and Cadee Baker forced Colonel miscues and opened the floodgates even wider in that frame. Lookadoo and Sullivan provided the punctuation with a single and a triple, each plating a pair to furnish a 13-0 cushion.
“Energy and communication are the key,” Woolums said. “When they do that, we’re gonna be hard to play with in about two weeks, postseason. We’re looking forward to that part. We’ve still got some good challenges ahead of us.”
The Warhawks have won 14 of their last 16 since a 1-3 start. More than half GC’s starting lineup Monday was made up of sophomores: Lookadoo, Sullivan, Reed, Meade and McAllister.
“It’s good to see these young kids stepping in,” Jones said. “We feel really good about it.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.