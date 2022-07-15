Great Crossing High School’s softball coach Jeff Portwood resigned on July 13.
Portwood won state titles in 2014, 2016, and 2018 as head coach at Scott County High School and has been the coach of the GCHS since the school’s first season.
Portwood was the head coach of Scott County from 2014 to 2019.
In a Facebook post on the Great Crossing Warhawk Softball page, Portwood said he was retiring as coach to “dedicate and spend as much time as possible with my grandchildren and family.” Portwood led the Warhawks to a 16-13 overall record last season with an undefeated district record and a 41st district championship.
Across town, Scott County High School hired Mike Wagoner as softball coach on July 12.
Wagoner is a Georgetown native and coaches the Georgetown based 2005 Wrath softball travel team.
His older daughter Harley plays softball at Asbury University in Wilmore, and his younger daughter Kennedy plays softball for Great Crossing High School.
Wagoner replaces Billy James.
SCHS softball finished their last season 21-12 with a 6-2 record in the 42nd district, and a 42nd district championship.
Peter Wilson can be reached at pwilson@news-graphic.com.