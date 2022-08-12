The uphill climb by Scott County golfer Ashton Van Horne to gain a PGA Tour card gained wings last weekend.
Van Horne fired a final-round 64 and finished in a three-way tie for second place, one shot behind winner Andrew Kozan in the Utah Championship.
It was an event on the Korn Ferry Tour, the highest of the satellite circuits that ultimately feed into golf's upper echelon.
A long birdie putt on Sunday's final hole vaulted Van Horne to 20-under and the career-best finish along with Patrick Fishburn and Justin Suh. Each of the runners-up pocketed $48,750.
Van Horne's 7-under 64 followed rounds of 68 on Thursday and 66 on both Friday and Saturday
The performance propelled Van Horne forward more than 50 spots in the Korn Ferry Tour point standings into a tie for No. 56 as the regular season winds to a close.
The top 25 players in those standings earn their 2023 PGA Tour card, while those ranked between 26 and 75 earn an automatic berth into the tour finals, where additional players will qualify for the top tour.
Van Horne was a six-time tournament winner at Belmont University, where he played from 2012 to 2016.
His other top results this season were a tie for 12th in The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and a tie for 16th in the Visit Knoxville Open. He has earned a total of just under $90,000.
If he is ranked in the top 75 after this week's Pinnacle Bank Classic, he will punch his ticket to the three-event Korn Ferry finals in Boise, Idaho (Aug, 18-21), Columbus Ohio (Aug. 25-28) and Newburgh, Indiana (Sept. 1-4).
Scott County's Billy Tom Sargent also made the cut in Utah, riding the crest of an opening-round 64 to an overall score of 7-under 277. He tied for 68th and earned $2,933.
Both players, along with fellow SC graduate Kyle Wilshire, have been battling to move up the professional ranks since graduating from their respective NCAA Division I programs.
Van Horne was 2016 champion of the Kentucky Open. Wilshire tied for third in that event this year after carrying the lead into the final round.
