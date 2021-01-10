Great Crossing erased most of a 17-point deficit in the second half and threw another scare into an 11th Region contender before dropping a 71-66 decision Saturday night to Madison Central in its boys' basketball home opener.
A 3-pointer by freshman Junius Burrell pulled the Warhawks (0-3) within three points, 69-66, just inside the two-minute mark.
Jaylen Davis answered with a bucket for the Indians (3-0), and GC missed a pair of shots from beyond the arc that could have tightened the game down the stretch.
Carson Walls led Great Crossing with 15 points. Burrell added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, while junior football star Kalib Perry enjoyed arguably his best night on the varsity basketball court to date with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Vince Dawson III, also a freshman, made it four double-digit scorers with 10 for the Warhawks.
Kole Browne led all scorers with 21 points, including the 1,000th of his career for Madison Central. Davis, a sophomore, added 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Braeden Ray contributed 10 points, including a 30-footer at the first-half buzzer that left the Indians with a seemingly comfortable cushion of 41-25.
Davis' third-period trifecta made it a 51-34 margin, but twin 10-0 runs brought GC back to life. Burrell and Walls both drained a 3-pointer as the Warhawks cut it to a seven-point gap with 3:44 remaining in the third.
Trey Skaggs and Ray combined to score eight unanswered points for Madison Central, only to see a drive by Walls and back-to-back baskets from Perry make it 59-50 with eight minutes left.
Burrell and Walls scored in succession to start the fourth period and continue the comeback. Later, Tye Schureman's terrific pass to Tyler Sparks started a traditional 3-point play just ahead of Burrell's bomb.
Madison Central led 12-2 out of the gate until a pair of 3-pointers by Walls kicked Great Crossing into gear.
Davis scored seven straight points in front of Ray's heave to help the Indians reestablish command going into the locker room.
GC will host its half of the home-and-home “Battle of the Birds” against Scott County on Monday night. The game may be seen on NFHS Network or heard at news-graphic.com.
Boys: Mason County 66, Scott County 64 (OT)
Scott County absorbed its second heartbreaking two-point loss of a winless opening week on the road, falling 66-64 in overtime Saturday night at Mason County.
Philip Bierley hit the game-winning basket for the Royals, who gave up 14 consecutive points to end the first quarter and trailed the Cardinals by that same margin midway through the second period before rallying to the victory at venerable Mason County Fieldhouse.
Isaiah Haynes led SC (0-3) with 19 points and had a quality shot in the closing seconds of overtime that wouldn't go down.
Elias Richardson scored three different baskets to tie the game in the fourth quarter or overtime for Scott County and ended the night with 12 points.
Nick Mosby scored a career-high 14 off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting, while Jeremy Hamilton hauled down a team-leading 10 rebounds. Chase Grigsby compiled five points, four rebounds and four assists.
Nate Mitchell topped Mason County with 20 points. Terrell Henry added 16 and Bierley 10 for the Royals, who trailed 30-20 at halftime before cutting it to 44-40 on Mitchell's 3-pointer at the third-period horn. That countered consecutive baskets from Haynes to stop a Royals' run.
The game was tied at 48, 52, 54, 56 and ultimately 57 to end the fourth quarter. Both teams missed numerous opportunities to put away the game at the free-throw line: SC was 6-for-14 at the stripe, while Mason went 9-for-20.
Haynes gave SC a 61-59 lead off the glass with two minutes remaining in OT, but Mason County answered with the next five points, including a go-ahead three from A.P. Perry.
There were 10 ties and six lead changes on the night.
After falling behind 7-1 at the outset, SC scored 26 of the next 32 points to grab its largest lead
Scott County lost by two at Madison Central on Tuesday prior to a double-digit district loss at Henry Clay. Mason County's previous game also went to overtime, a loss at Bourbon County.
Girls: Great Crossing 86, Bryan Station 50
Offense remained red-hot for Great Crossing girls' basketball, which made it back-to-back home wins in 19 hours with an 86-50 rout of Bryan Station on Saturday afternoon.
Timothi Williams led all scorers with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting to go with six rebounds for the Warhawks (2-0), who shot 56.7 percent from the field.
Senior point guard Braylee McMath amassed 17 points, six assists and six steals, leaving her six points shy of 1,000 for her high school career in the county.
Raegan Barrett added 12 points, while Hailey Ward and Ava Schureman posted matching totals of seven points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Bryan Station (0-3) had a matching number of points scored and timeouts used – three – in the first five minutes of the game as it struggled mightily to counter Great Crossing's full-court pressure.
Williams, McMath and Barrett combined for the Warhawks' first 14 points. Ward and Rachel Smith each nailed a 3-pointer late in the period to produce a 28-10 lead.
The Defenders gradually found seams in that defense, turning the second and third quarters into more of a basket-swapping affair.
Smith and Schureman's three capped a 10-0 run to make it 42-12, but Bryan Station hung around and cut its deficit to 50-27 at the half.
McMath's three and her dual dishes to Williams triggered a 11-0 surge midway through the third. Lauren Tucker's put-back at the buzzer increased the lead to 74-38 and guaranteed a running clock for the final eight minutes.
That was likely the only reason GC fell shy of its output in Friday's 89-82 victory over Rowan County.
Eleven different Warhawks scored at least two points against Bryan Station, and six of them knocked down a 3-pointer.
Tori Godoy (17) and Tania Woodall (12) led the scoring for Bryan Station, which wound up 39.6 percent from the field.
GC will host West Jessamine on Tuesday before a Friday night showdown, also at home, against 41st District and 11th Region champion Franklin County.
Men: Thomas More 88, Georgetown 48
Georgetown College men's basketball produced its lowest point total and suffered its largest margin of defeat in at least 15 years Saturday in a 88-48 trouncing at the hands of host Thomas More.
On the heels of a last-second loss at Shawnee State on Thursday night, GC (7-3 overall, 4-3 Mid-South Conference) shot only 31 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, Thomas More (5-3, 3-3) nailed 16 of its 29 3-point attempts and never trailed after Garren Bertsch's trifecta ended a game-opening drought with 16:07 remaining in the first half.
It was 13-1 before Kyran Jones delivered the Tigers' first field goal with 12:49 to go. Thomas More, which handed Georgetown one of its two losses in the 2019-20 season after moving to NAIA from NCAA Division III, led 38-22 at halftime.
Reid Jolly led the Saints with 23 points. Ryan Batte flirted with a triple-double before finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Luke Rudy also scored 19.
Derrin Boyd topped the Tigers with 11 points. Jones notched nine points and nine rebounds.
GC is off until Thursday, when it hosts Campbellsville.
Women: Thomas More 71, Georgetown 49
Thomas More handled Georgetown for the second time in six days and stayed undefeated Saturday with a 71-49 women's basketball victory.
Madison Darnell bolstered the Tigers (1-6, 0-5) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Lauren Boblitt each had 10 points and five boards.
Zoie Barth and Emily Simon tallied 15 points apiece for Thomas More (12-0, 7-0). Courtney Hurst put up 11 points.
GC has lost four consecutive games to nationally ranked opponents and will face another when it hosts No. 24 Bethel at 1 p.m. Monday.
Men: Eastern Kentucky 90, Tennessee Tech 80
Cooper Robb's consecutive corner 3-pointers fueled a game-ending run of 10 consecutive points Saturday night as red-hot Eastern Kentucky University picked up its sixth straight men's basketball win, defeating Tennessee Tech, 90-80, at McBrayer Arena.
Tre King erupted for 29 points and nine rebounds to lead EKU (11-2 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Wendell Green Jr. coupled 10 points with a career-high 15 assists.
Scott County products Michael Moreno (13 points, four rebounds) and Robb (11 points, five rebounds) combined for six 3-pointers.
EKU's record through 13 games under third-year coach A.W. Hamilton is the program's best since the 1952-53 season.
In the women's game, SCHS product Maaliya Owens scored 10 points for Tennessee Tech – her third double-digit outing in the past four games – but EKU escaped with a 73-65 win.