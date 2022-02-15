Saturday basketball roundup: Lincoln County boys, Knox Central girls trip Great Crossing
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Lincoln County sits at the opposite end of the Kentucky boys' basketball rankings from No. 1 George Rogers Clark, but the Patriots' trajectory in Saturday's top-25 showdown with Great Crossing followed a similar pattern to the Cardinals' visit late last month.
The red-hot Warhawks stormed to an early double-digit lead and appeared poised to extend their school-record six-game winning streak. Instead, a five-point second quarter and some toasty 3-point shooting from the Patriots spun fortunes in the other direction and relegated GC to a 64-57 defeat.
Tramane Alcorn, Jackson Sims and Jaxon Smith each hit three 3-pointers for Lincoln County (23-6), which went 12-for-24 from 3-point range while Great Crossing (21-6) was a frostier 5-for-16.
The other stark difference was magnified down the stretch, with the Patriots enjoying a 8-for-12 showing at the free throw line compared to the Warhawks' 6-for-16 struggles.
Alcorn led Lincoln County with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Smith served up 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Colton Ralston combined 10 points with four assists and four boards.
Great Crossing tasted defeat for the first time since the 70-61 loss to GRC on Jan. 30 despite committing a record-low two turnovers. Vince Dawson III scored 20 points to headline the Warhawks. Malachi Moreno added 14 points and nine rebounds, seven of those courtesy of the offensive window.
Moreno's eight-point outburst in the paint and threes by Dawson and Richardson staked the Warhawks to their largest lead, 21-8, in the final minute of the first period. The Patriots pocketed 20 of the next 25 points and led by two at intermission, chalking up the first of five lead changes in the second and third periods.
Lincoln County led 48-43 entering the fourth quarter.
Knox too much for GC girls
Great Crossing girls' basketball slipped to .500 Saturday against a rugged out-of-region opponent, tumbling 69-39 to Knox Central in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics/Penn Station Shootout at Franklin County.
Timothi Williams led the Warhawks (12-12) with 14 points. Ava Schureman provided seven points and seven rebounds, whike Chapel Brown chalked up six points and six boards.
Halle Collins' 24 points and 13 rebounds propelled the Panthers (18-7). Caylan Mills and Timberly Fredrick tallied 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Presley Partin coupled 10 points with seven rebounds.
GC trailed 16-9 after one quarter and was within a manageable 36-26 distance at the half before Knox Central set sail 20-7 in the third.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
