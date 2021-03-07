Everybody who has taken one look at Malachi Moreno – head and shoulders above the rest of his Scott County Middle School basketball teammates in every photo – knew prolific, perhaps even record-shattering nights would someday highlight his Great Crossing High School career.
OK, just maybe not in Game 19 of his eighth-grade season.
The 6-foot-8 Moreno deposited a new single-game school standard of 33 points Saturday night, punctuated by a rim-rattling, two-handed dunk, in GC’s 88-51 rout of Paris.
“He scored 17 in the first half,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “We knew our school record was 32, so I laughingly said something at halftime. Then he kind of slowed down.”
Only to put his foot down on the accelerator once again. Moreno’s back-to-back buckets capped a scintillating surge of 30 consecutive GC points that turned an entertaining, 48-41 game into a running-clock finish.
He piled on eight more down the stretch, including the jam that earned him a technical foul for grasping the cylinder a bit too long. Moreno’s teammates and home fans were too hog-wild to care about that minor indignity. Even his coach was none too upset.
“I told him after his dunk, ‘I’ve got no problem tonight, but if it’s a close game, don’t hang on the rim.’ But I liked his enthusiasm to actually get up there and try to dunk it,” Page said.
Moreno had appeared in every game this season for Great Crossing (9-11) until scoring 18 points for SCMS in its Bluegrass Conference championship game Friday night while his high school squad dropped a 65-56 verdict at Bryan Station.
The outburst in his return increased his scoring average from 4.8 to 6.3 points per game.
“We won the (middle school) conference championship,” Moreno said. “I guess that kind of gave me motivation to score more and play more.”
By comparison, Moreno’s older brother Michael, who scored more 2,000 points and made three Sweet 16 appearances at Scott County High School and now stars at Eastern Kentucky University, scored a total of 25 varsity points his eighth-grade year.
“We’re both big men obviously, but he’s more of an outside shooter and I’m more of an inside player,” the younger sibling said.
Moreno and Kalib Perry (14 points, five rebounds, four assists) were a problem in the paint for Paris (3-13), which shot and defended well from outside but didn’t appear to have a player on the floor taller than 5-foot-11.
GC’s interior tandem combined for 19 points in the second quarter, when the Warhawks built most of their 46-33 halftime lead.
‘Unfortunately I had to do the same thing I’ve had to do in a couple other games, (which was) call timeout and remind them that we got up 9-2 by getting the ball inside,” Page said. “(Paris) went on a run where we shot nothing but threes. We could get the ball inside anytime we wanted. I told the kids they were going to come out and pressure us.”
Paris’ short-lived lead of 12-9 evaporated in an 11-0 GC run to end the opening period. Moreno scored six of those. Tye Schureman also drained a 3-pointer, and Vince Dawson nailed a baseline jumper.
Perry pocketed the Warhawks’ first nine points of the second quarter. By contrast, seven different players scored during GC’s resounding second-half getaway.
“My favorite part of the evening was we talked to them before the game about it’s time that we need to come together. They cheered each other on, not just when we were up 35 points but through the whole game. I thought they tried to defend together, talk a little bit more,” Page said. “Our job now is when we get our next game and it’s a two, three-point game, the bench needs to be the same way. Kids on the court, when something goes bad, they need to shake it off and move on to the next play.”
Junius Burrell added 12 points for Great Crossing. Schureman played a superb floor game with five points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Moreno and Perry were a combined 19-for-28 from the field and 9-of-9 at the line. GC, a 52 percent free throw shooting team on the season, did not miss any of its 12 attempts.
Ricqiece Washington led the Greyhounds with 19 points. Cortayion Smith chipped in 12, while Cameron Lilly had 11.
“Last night I had to take two or three kids out for attitudes. I told them we’re not dealing with it, and it’s time to come together, and they seemed to get the message a little bit,” Page said. “But it’s a lot easier to smile when you’re winning pretty easily. This is what you should do to a team like that, and if you don’t, you’re worried. So it’s hopefully a nice confidence builder.”
Girls’ basketball: Mercer County 89, Great Crossing 56
A puzzling slide by the Great Crossing girls’ basketball team continued Saturday with the playoffs looming.
The Lady Warhawks dropped their fourth consecutive game and third in a row by double digits, 89-56, at Mercer County.
Anna Drakeford led five Titans in double digits with 26 points, including five 3-pointers, on 10-for-11 shooting from the field. Ryann Tharp also missed only one shot, knocked down four threes and wound up with 16 points.
Timberlynn Yeast combined 15 points with eight rebounds for Mercer County, which won for only the third time in its past 10 games and improved to 8-8. Stevie Shepherd (14) and Sara Dunn (12) also were key components of the scoring barrage.
It is the fourth time Great Crossing (10-6) has allowed 80 or more points this winter.
Timothi Williams topped the Warhawks with 19 points and six rebounds. Braylee McMath and Raegan Barrett each added 14 points. Rachel Smith dished out a team-high four assists.
After falling in a 26-13 hole at the end of eight minutes, GC matched Mercer County’s 22 points in the second quarter to stay within a baker’s dozen, 48-35, at the half
Mercer County shot 63 percent from the floor before intermission and continued that onslaught in the third period, stretching the lead to 73-51. A disparity of 16-5 in the fourth created the surprising final margin.
GC’s scheduled Tuesday game against 2019 KHSAA champion Ryle has been canceled, meaning the Warhawks are not expected to play again until they face Frankfort in the semifinals of the 41st District playoffs at Western Hills on March 16 or 17.
Boys’ lacrosse: Bluegrass Bulldogs 11, Scott County United 5
An 8-1 halftime deficit was too steep to overcome Saturday at home for Scott County United boys’ lacrosse, which fought back valiantly but dropped an 11-5 decision to the Bluegrass Bulldogs out of Northern Kentucky.
Robbie Gift led the Birds (1-1) with two goals and two assists. Nick Sparks also scored twice. SC United benefited from an own goal as well.
Michael Moeller made 19 saves in goal for the Birds, who received a team-high six ground balls from Dakota Felton. Andrew Bolt, Ashton Clayburn and Sparks each added five scoops, while Caleb Shively and Josh Quackenbush registered four apiece.
Sparks forced four turnovers to fuel the Birds’ attack. Clayburn was responsible for three.
SC United will host St. Henry on Thursday evening.