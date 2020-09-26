Scott County girls' soccer picked up its initial shutout win of the season Saturday afternoon, 5-0 at home over Frankfort.
Daelyn Morrison, Graciela Martinez, Kelsie Hall and Kennedy Kanavy each scored a goal in the first half for the Cardinals (3-3).
Kanavy set up Morrison's opening strike. Hall chased down a booming free kick from goalkeeper Reagan Oliver and crossed the ball to Martinez for the second tally.
Hall completed the scoring in the second half, while the SC defense, led by seniors Oliver and Eliza Keeth, continued its lockdown.
The Cardinals, who controlled the game with a rotation of only 13 healthy varsity players, have withdrawn from Monday's originally scheduled Battle of the Birds against Great Crossing. They will next host Collins on Wednesday.
Boys' soccer battle of birds goes to GC
Great Crossing boys' soccer snapped out of a 16-day quarantine due to COVID-19 and blanked Scott County, 4-0, in Saturday morning's annual battle for local bragging rights.
Rodolfo Flores' rocket from 30 yards rattled in off the crossbar to ignite the Warhawks (1-1) after a 20-minute scoreless lull at the start.
Preston Welch, a sophomore, scored a pair of second-half goals courtesy of his senior brother, Austin.
Dane Childers punched in a penalty kick to round out the GC offense. Michael Moeller and Connor Dias each played a half in goal and combined for the shutout.
Chiders, Moeller, Dias, Brayden Ward, Zachary Hamner, Landon “Trey” Dice, Doug Gindling, Isaac Moore and the elder Welch were honored in senior day ceremonies prior to the game.
Great Crossing will host Bryan Station on Tuesday, Boyle County on Thursday and Madison Central on Saturday ahead of its entire 41st District schedule the following week.
Logan Jean made 12 saves for Scott County (3-6), which has no games scheduled until Oct. 6 against Sayre.
Lady Warhawks stay perfect
Also returning to the fray after nearly three full weeks of COVID-related down time, Great Crossing girls' soccer stayed undefeated in thrilling fashion with a 2-1 district win Saturday morning at Western Hills.
Ninth-graders collaborated on the golden goal, with Abby Nowlin cashing in an assist from Meren Patton for the Warhawks (3-0, 1-0).
Madisyn Dodge gave GC a 1-0 lead, Kamri Smith assisting, before Western Hills (4-3, 1-1) capitalized on extended pressure in its attacking third to net the equalizer.
Shelby Smith made several key saves to keep GC in it until Nowlin's heroics.
Both games last season between GC and Western Hills also went to overtime, and eventually penalty kicks. The Warhawks remain undefeated all-time against the Wolverines.
They'll try to continue the early-season roll when they travel to face Frankfort High on Wednesday.
New PR for Cards' cross country star
Ty Walker of Scott County smashed his personal-best 5,000-meter time by a whopping 50 seconds Saturday in the Bourbon County Charge cross country race.
Walker, who won at home last week in the Double S Stampede, was second in a field of 186 with a clip of 15:04.3. Brady Masters of Madison Central won in 14:42.4.
Great Crossing was 11th place out of 24 teams, led by Carter Russell (27th, 16:51.5) and Kaiden Johnson (34th, 17:10.9).
Up and down day for BT
Billy Tom Sargent of Georgetown shot 1-over 71 Saturday and is 4-under for the tournament heading into the final round of the Wichita Open on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour.
Sargent is tied for 54th after sharing the opening-round lead with a 7-under 63 on Thursday.
Playing his second event of the month on a sponsor's exemption, Sargent had three birdies on Saturday. He sank double that total, plus an eagle, in jumping to the top of the leaderboard two days earlier.
Cards' JV football knocks down Knights
Scott County junior varsity football improved to 2-0 on the season with a 36-28 win Saturday over Lexington Catholic.
SC is slated to host GC in a freshman tilt at 6 p.m. Monday.