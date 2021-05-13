Scott County has proven to its 42nd District baseball rivals that its one-two pitching punch of Joseph Garrison and Zane Patton can shut down anyone.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, almost everyone else in the pod — including the forever-unsung Sayre Spartans — has that same luxury. Two sophomores sealed Sayre’s claim to nothing worse than the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs,
The Spartans’ ace, Raymond Saatman spun a beauty at home in Lexington on Tuesday night in a 4-2 victory over SC. And surprising southpaw Addison Stockham was arguably even better in a 2-1 triumph to seal the sweep Wednesday evening at Sutton Field.
Stockham, who entered the game with one win and a 6.75 ERA, allowed only four hits while striking out eight. His run was unearned.
“We haven’t seen a lot of lefties. In high school baseball, most left-handers will keep the ball away from you, and if you stand up there and try to pull the ball against a lefty like that, it’ll be a long night,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “We just didn’t have the ability to stay back on him.”
SC (9-13 overall, 3-4 district) snagged a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Garrison reached on an error, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on freshman Jay Wilson’s single through the box, all with two out.
Back stormed Sayre in the fourth with the tying and go-ahead runs, fueled by a Grady Johnson single and a Graham Johnson walk. Stockham’s single pulled Sayre even, and Josh Richards’ sacrifice fly etched the all-important second tally.
Sayre (11-8, 6-2) succeeded where Frederick Douglass and Henry Clay previously did not by getting the win over Patton in an SC revenge game. The gritty senior — shaking off injuries to his Achilles tendon and a finger on his non-throwing hand — gave up four hits, struck out five and walked two.
All four Spartan runs in the series opener against Garrison were unearned.
“Zane threw good again. Really, really did a good job. Joseph gave up zero earned yesterday. Pitching in the district games has been really, really good,” Willard said. “You’re seeing everybody else’s best pitchers too. Any little mistake you make is magnified. I told our guys before the season, we’ve got to do all the little things exactly right.”
Wilson was 2-for-3 for Scott County, including a double that put the potential tying run on base in the fifth. Stockham escaped with two fly balls to right field.
Jacob Blair singled with two out in the seventh, followed by a sharply hit ball up the middle from Wilson. But Sayre dug it out and flipped to second for the fielder’s choice that slammed the door.
“We played pretty sound defensively,” Willard said. “You’ve just got to hit it a little bit.”
Scott County must now defeat Bryan Station in a May 21 make-up game to lock up the No. 3 seed and a likely third shot at Sayre with a trip to the 11th Region tournament in the balance.
“It’s a work in progress,” Willard said. “We can still do what we want to do.”
On the heels of a one-hitter in a loss to Henry Clay, Garrison allowed only three in his latest gem and carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth. RBIs by Andrew Willhite and Chase Grigsby supplied that margin.
It unraveled on a single, catcher’s interference and back-to-back errors in the bottom of the fifth. Saatman sat down the final eight Cardinals, including half of his 10 strikeouts of the day.
SC will have to dig deep into its pitching staff for a flurry of tough tests at Highlands (Thursday), home against Lexington Catholic (Friday), and a triangle in Taylor Mill with Scott High and Mercer County (Saturday).
“It’s real tough, but that’s OK. What do they always say about what doesn’t kill ya?” Willard said.
