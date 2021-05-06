Two boats will represent Scott County in this weekend’s KHSAA state championship this weekend.
Cainaan Halsey and Will Stumbo, who finished fourth in the regional meet two weeks ago, and the family tandem of Matt and JB Detzel each qualified for the competition Friday and Saturday at Kentucky Dam.
The senior duo of Halsey and Stumbo has a pair of wins to its credit this season, most recently topping a field of 74 in the Kentucky Bass Nation tournament at Nolin Lake on the weekend of April 3. Halsey and Stumbo also won a KBN tournament at Lake Cumberland two weeks earlier with a total catch of 14.36 pounds.
In the Student Angler Federation High School State Championship tournament at Lake Cumberland, held March 27, Halsey and Stumbo were 24th out of 201 boats.
Matt Detzel, a junior, and JB Detzel, an eighth grader, earned 47th.
The Scott County/Great Crossing cooperative team is coached by Dewayne Hancock.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.