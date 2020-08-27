Great Crossing and Scott County boys’ golf teams each served up their lowest nine-hole scores of the season Tuesday evening in league victories.
GCHS welcome Shelby County to Cherry Blossom Golf Club and notched a convincing 156-165 win, while SCHS surged past Sayre, 160-164, on the road at Tates Creek Golf Club.
Landon Bergman, a sophomore, collected medalist honors for the second time this season with an even-par 36 to pace the Warhawks.
One shot back was Ashton Cochran, while Alex Bennett (41) and Connor Smith (42) rounded out the terrific team total. Jake Caudill also carded a 50 for the first group.
Great Crossing has fielded two fuil teams at nearly every tournament this season, and that group produced a gem with freshman Liam Spurlock’s personal best nine of 39.
Three of Scott County’s four scorecards read 39 at the end of the Sayre showdown. Ethan Flanders, Kyle VanValkenburg and Wyatt Holbrook all hit that number, with Flanders taking home medalist honors after a match-of-cards playoff.
Both the scores of Caden Less (43) and Blake Ford (46) would have been enough to clinch the victory on their own merit.
Seventh-graders Wyatt Merkins and Brady Parker each shot 47 while competing in a separate group for SC.
Waylon Smith rounded out the Cards’ roster with 53.
Both local teams also competed Saturday in invitational tournament action.
Scott County traveled to the Anderson County Invitational in Lawrenceburg, producing a top-five team score of 328.
Flanders and Less shot matching 79s to lead the Cardinals. That’s a career-best 18-hole total for Less,.
VanValkenburg (84), Holbrook (88) and Ford (92) rounded out the field.
Great Crossing entered the West Jessamine Invitational, with its ‘A’ team crafting a combined total of 319.
Bennett, a freshman, was first in line with a 76, followed in close succession by Cochran (80), Bergman (81) and Caudill (82).
Robbie Gift completed the top quintet with 100.
Spurlock again headlined the second wave of Warhawks with 86, backed by Bryce Bowling (87), Brock Taylor (92), Andrew Bennett (100) and Dawson Gifford (100).
The competition in the back of everyone’s mind is creeping ever closer.
SC and GC will wage the second-annual “Battle of the Birds” at Cherry Blossom on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.