University of the Cumberlands softball catcher Meryn Livingston, a key component of Scott County High School’s 2018 KHSAA state championship team, has been named one of three finalists for the prestigious Patriot Award at the Mid-South Conference school.
The Patriot Award, which was presented Thursday night after press time, factors a player’s successes on the field, in the classroom and their public service.
Livingston was a finalist along with wrestler Ashley Ikner and volleyball player Jennifer Stein.
Along with first team all-conference accolades, Livingston added a golden glove as the best defensive catcher in the MSC.
She had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and notched the second-highest amount of putouts with 76 across the ten fielders in the MSC who did not commit an error.
The Georgetown native also got it done on the offensive side, rattling off eight extra base hits and a batting average of .333.
Livingston was one of two SCHS products named first-team all-Mid-South from the Cumberlands roster, joined by Emily Jasper.
Each played a pivotal role in leading Scott County to its third state title in a five-year span their senior season.
UC finished their regular season with a 40-14 overall record and a Mid-South mark of 21-9 to earn the Patriots fourth place in the conference standings.