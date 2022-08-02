A pair of Scott County natives made some noise at the Kentucky Open July 26-28, as Kyle Wilshire led going into the final round at eleven under par before going 6 over in the third round to finish tied for third with a three round total of five-under 211.
Wilshire also hit a hole in one in the first round of the tournament on the par three 14th hole. That, combined with 6 birdies on the front nine in the second round, propelled him to the lead going into the final round. Wilshire blazed through the first two rounds, scoring a five-under 67 in the first round and a six-under 66 in the second round.