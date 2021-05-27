LEXINGTON — Many high school coaches label Kentucky’s regular season as a series of scrimmages, and nowhere is it truer than track and field.
March, April and most of May are a laboratory experiment, shuffling events, dabbling with different combinations, and not showing too much of your hand too soon.
Then the region and state meets are all about horses, and Scott County has itself two senior thoroughbreds in Bryce Chisley and Tyler Walker.
Chisley continued to stake his claim as the state’s fastest man with three gold medals and a silver in sprints and relays, while Walker was winner and runner-up in his two distance races, carrying two-time defending boys’ champion SC to a third-place finish Monday in the Region 6 Class AAA meet at Bryan Station.
“I’m so proud of the kids. They came to run tonight,” SC coach Monty McIntyre said. “We have just kind of been putting pieces together, trying different things. Tonight, we put it all together. We just didn’t have enough on all events to win the thing. We should do well at states (Saturday, June 12) also.”
SC finished with 64 points behind champion Lafayette (104.5) and Frederick Douglass (93,5). Chisley was responsible for the lion’s share, 38 of his possible 40.
He won the 100-meter dash in 10.90 seconds, an eyebrow-raising quarter of a second in front of Montgomery County’s Adrian Jones.
From there, Chisley ran the third leg of the runner-up 4x200 relay (1:31.97) with middle-schoolers Jayden Fields and Jeremiah Clark along with junior Jeremy Hamilton. He also anchored the 4x100 (44.07) win with Fields, Hamilton and Danny Armstrong.
And to wrap it up, he outdueled Mario Paul of Paul Laurence Dunbar with a time of 21.92 in the 200, earning a handshake from one of Paul’s teammates who said she had never seen anyone defeat the Bulldogs’ star.
“It was a good day. I came out here feeling loose, super loose, not tight at all,” Chisley said. “I know the 100’s there. I’ve just got to get the timing down. The 200, I was just stuck in 22 for a while, then the last meet I ran 21.71.
“My 100 starts aren’t that good. I try to come off fast, but I think a lot during the 100. With the 200, it’s just like ‘go.’ I really enjoy the 200 a little bit better now.”
Hamilton backed up Chisley with a fourth-place finish in both the 100 and 200.
Walker returned the favor after Will Cahill of Lafayette edged his time of 4:24.33 by under a second to win the 1,600-meter run, racing past his rival just before the bell lap to top the 3,200 in 9:28.28.
“Stay on his shoulder until the last lap and a half, then go and go hard,” Walker said of his approach. “I’m better in the 3,200 (than the mile). There’s more strategy involved.”
It was a dream finish for Walker, who missed regions and states his sophomore year after suffering a stress fracture, then lost his entire junior campaign to the COVID-19 lockdown along with everyone else.
“I’m so stoked. I’m so thankful for everything,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll do something big in a couple weeks.”
Walker’s classmate and training partner, Erin Luckett, similarly shook off Eden Anderson of Douglass and Morgan Pemley of Lafayette to win going away in the girls’ 3,200.
Luckett (11:58.25) said she also had one eye on Ava Plumb, a former Great Crossing runner now at Montgomery County.
“I really didn’t want to let her have it, because she took it from me during cross country. Senior year, I wanted to book it,” Luckett said. “We’ve had about three meets together, and the last one we both ran the mile and came across the line at the same time.”
Great Crossing boys finished ninth with 28 points, led by Isaac Moore (second in 300 hurdles, fourth in 110 hurdles, fourth in 4x200 relay, third in 4x400 relay). GC also received third-place points from its 4x100 foursome of Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Coulter, Kalib Perry and Tristen Hight.
The SC girls’ quartet of Lacy Murphy, Maureen Mann, Kiya Allen and Maquoia Raglin was third in the 4x200 relay and fourth in the 4x100.
Other individual placers on the night were: Kaylynn Middleton of GC, fourth in girls’ shot put; Raglin, sixth in girls’ 100; Elise Edison of GC, sixth in girls’ 400; Lauren Tucker of GC, sixth in girls’ discus; Brooke Satterly of SC, sixth in girls’ high jump; and Ashlyn Colcord of GC, sixth in girls’ 300 hurdles.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.