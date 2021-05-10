Two school distance records and the state’s fastest 200-meter time this spring highlighted a sensational weekend in Louisville for senior Scott County High School runners at the Eastern Relays.
Bellarmine University signee Erin Luckett broke a 16-year-old school mark in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 51.56 seconds Friday night. Andrea Halasak had owned SC’s standard since 2005.
Also on Friday, Tyler Walker, who will compete at Eastern Kentucky University, crushed his own record in the boys’ 3,200 by covering the distance in 9:13.10.
That set the stage for Bryce Chisley on Saturday.
Chisley, who earned the distinction as the state’s fastest middle school sprinter four years ago, fulfilled that promise in the ultimate dash of his high school career to date, 22.34 seconds in the 200 meters.
No runner in Kentucky has run a quicker 200 time in 2021.
Remarkably, Chisley won that race with an even faster pace than his runner-up clip of 11.18 in the 100. Jaylen Cole (10.98) of Male took the gold medal in that event.
