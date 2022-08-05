The Scott County High School boys’ golf team has been busy this last week, as they started out on Tuesday, August 2 with a second-place finish at the Franklin County Classic at the Juniper Hills Golf Course on August 2. The Cardinals were led by Caden Less, who shot a one-under score of 69 on the par 70 course. Less was also named to the all-tournament team. The Cardinal’s team score was 291, with Waylon Smith, Wyatt Merkins and Wyatt Holbrook all finishing with a four-over score of 74, and Parks Gullet rounding out the team with an 86. 18 teams competed in the tournament.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals competed at the OrthoCity Tournament, and finished fourth out of 18 teams there. The Cardinals were led by Smith, who finished with a score of 75, followed by Less with a 76, Merkins with a score of 81 and Holbrook with a score of 87. The OrthoCity tournament was held at AJ Jolly Golf Course in Campbell County.