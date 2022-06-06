SCHS softball coaches ousted
Less than a week after the conclusion of another championship season, the legacy high school softball powerhouse program in the community is without a coaching staff.
Scott County head coach Billy James informed his players Sunday night that neither he nor his staff will be retained by the district for the 2022-23 school year.
While a stunner to Cardinal players, many of whom aired out their disbelief on social media, coaches knew a move was afoot. James said he and his assistants worked all of May knowing they already had essentially been fired.
“They pink-slipped the entire staff a month ago,” James said. “I was under the assumption that my pink slip was getting rescinded, so that's why I stayed.”
James believes the reasons for the dismissal are twofold and that both stem from parental complaints to school administration.
One involved a lapse in judgment by a member of the coaching staff during Scott County's spring break trip to Florida in April.
“We had a team meal, and one of the assistant coaches ordered an alcoholic beverage,” James said. “With 14 players and five coaches at the table, I didn't pay attention.”
That coach was terminated after the issue came to light and didn't finish the season, according to James.
Scott County has now won the 42nd District championship for 16 consecutive springs, and the Cardinals extended their streak of region quarterfinal wins to 18 with a 4-1 ouster of Western Hills in the 11th Region opening round.
With James on the staff that guided SC through that run were Donald Murphy, who joined Scott County after stepping down as head coach at Frederick Douglass last year, SCHS teacher Cat Bridegam, and parents Chris Little and Ben Brewer.
James noted that a faction of parents have spoken out against his and Murphy’s leadership style, which he acknowledged is intense but affirming.
In terms of his varsity lineup, James often gave slumping seniors preference and benefit of the doubt.
“A small group of parents, three to four has emailed in numerous times claiming we are demeaning, (that we) single out kids, which is about as far from the truth (as it could be),” James said. “It's not only kids that don't play but two starters as well. Disappointing to say the least.”
Five of Scott County's starting nine immediately expressed shock and sadness at the move in a social media blitz.
Jenna McMillan, senior third base: “My heart is absolutely broken. Coach Billy and Coach Murphy were the best coaches I have ever played for.”
Kenley Ison, senior catcher:”I'm heartbroken for these younger girls. Coach Billy and Coach Murphy are truly the best you get, and it was nothing but an honor to spend my years at Scott County with them … They're like my second dads. Trust them with my life.”
Delaney Vaughn, junior first base: “Sad that I won't have Coach Billy and Coach Murphy for my senior year, but they have taught me a lot that I will carry for the rest of my life!”
Karsyn Preston, sophomore second base: “I am beyond heartbroken. Coach Billy, Coach Murphy and Coach Cat have been three of the best coaches I've ever had, and I will carry what they've taught me for the rest of my softball career and life.”
Makiah Jackson, eighth-grade outfield: “Absolutely heartbroken. Coach Billy and Murphy were amazing coaches, and I couldn't have asked to be coached by better people. Thankful I got to spend my first years with them, and forever thankful for all they have taught me, and I will carry it on the rest of my life.”
Players noted that Murphy, who is retired other than coaching travel softball teams almost year-round, was consistently available to work with them on extra hitting and fielding at the tone of a call or text.
And James has been a fixture with the program since serving as an assistant coach on the Cardinals' second and third KHSAA state championship teams in 2016 and 2018.
When Great Crossing entered the fray for the 2019-20 school year and Jeff Portwood left to lead the start-up program, James stepped forward to take over the Cardinals.
What would been a senior-dominated 2020 team lost its campaign to COVID-19.
In two full seasons with a much younger group across the board, James posted an overall record of 37-30, including a jump of five wins to 21-12 this year against a schedule that included four of the consensus top five teams in the state — Ballard, McCracken County, South Warren and Henderson County.
Three no-hitters by freshman pitcher and team MVP Ada Little included a blanking of Bryan Station in the district championship. SC also defeated GC for the first time, 3-1.
Scott County lost 6-0 to Lexington Catholic in the region semifinals last Tuesday. The Knights have since advanced to the quarterfinals at state.
The Lady Cards held their annual banquet Friday night. Amid the tears, laughter and merriment, there might have been an inkling of the tension when booster club president Phil McMillan's speech urged the players to accept “tough love” as part of the learning process.
“We all need to be coached so that we can improve in life,” McMillan said. “Be glad when your coach is correcting you, because that means they care. They see something in you.”
McMillan's daughter, Jenna, who is signed along with Ison to play softball at Thomas More University, started an online petition campaign Sunday night to keep James and Murphy as the Cardinal coaches.
Two hundred people had signed it as of Monday afternoon within the first 13 hours.
McMillan said she and Ison have already e-mailed a request to SCHS Principal Elizabeth Gabehart to discuss the matter.
In addition to the swift player reaction, one parent wrote that the move was “ridiculous.” James believes others will follow suit in an attempt to reverse the administrative course.
“Will be interesting in the next few days, because a lot of parents are wanting to meet with the principal about this,” he said.
