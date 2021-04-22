Scott County baseball’s previous win was No. 500 in coach Scott Willard’s career. The Cardinals’ latest triumph got them to the .500 mark — six wins, six losses — which might have looked like a steep climb after an 0-3 start to the season,
SC scored six runs to break a tie with Bryan Station in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night and held on for a 9-6 victory at Sutton Field, the Cards’ second in three district outings.
After a bases-loaded walk by Andrew Willhite to tie the game in the fifth and a 1-2-3 inning from Joseph Garrison, Connor Ramsey and Jaxon Saylor drew SC’s eighth and ninth bases on balls of the evening to set the table.
“We did a decent job executing all our stuff today,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “Their pitcher (Matt Pennington) started out and was pretty good. I think we were a little flat coming out for some reason. But we put a lot of pitches on his arm the first couple innings, and I didn’t think he’d be able to make it the entire seven.”
Zane Patton, who hit a solo home run in the first inning, then ripped a ball to deep center field that the Defenders couldn’t handle, allowing pinch runner Thomas Feickert to score the go-ahead run.
Saylor raced home on a passed ball ahead of an RBI single by Chase Grigsby. Base hits by Luke Colvin, Willhite and Paul Garner continued the onslaught.
The lengthy half-inning and rapidly dropping temperatures likely sabotaged Garrison’s hopes of a complete game. A double and a walk preceded a home run by Trenton Cutwright in the seventh.
Grigsby, the starting shortstop, then entered the game in relief and surrendered a single before notching the final two outs to slam the door.
“Joseph’s done a really good job for us. I’m happy to see him get a win,” Willard said. “It was good, because Chase threw a bullpen (session) yesterday, and he’d been wanting to get in and throw some. It was good to get him in and get his feet wet in that situation, plus giving us a chance to figure out our defense when he pitches.”
Campton Martin was the lone repeat hitter for SC. Patton and Grigsby combined to score five runs at the top of the lineup.
Cutwright and Layne Jones had two hits apiece for Bryan Station (5-5, 0-3). Garrison struck out five. He retired the side 1-2-3 in the second, fourth and sixth frames.
Patton’s homer answered a first-inning run by Bryan Station. Grigsby walked, went to second on a back, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1.
Pennington allowed only four hits for Bryan Station but walked eight while striking out six. He departed after issuing the pass to Ramsey at the outset of the sixth.
Jones drove in the tying and go-ahead runs for the Defenders on a groundout in the third and a single in the fifth.
The second half of the home-and-home series in Lexington was moved from Wednesday to Thursday due to expected inclement weather.
Willard was honored prior to the game for achieving career win No. 500 in Scott County’s previous win over Frederick Douglass. The coach’s parents and numerous past players attended the ceremony.
