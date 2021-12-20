LEXINGTON — In the heat of a brutal schedule that's multiple notches ahead of its healthy players' experience level, at least Scott County girls’ basketball can take heart that it is starting to mix in a good quarter or two with the tough ones.
That trend continued Saturday and Sunday in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic High School.
SC simply couldn't recover from a 24-point deficit out of the gate in the opening round, although they won a running-time second half in an 80-47 loss to South Laurel.
The Lady Cards then tipped off the consolation bracket by leading at halftime before falling victim to a 25-7 third quarter in a 76-59 defeat at the hands of Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Kenady Tompkins tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots in a sensational Sunday effort for Scott County (0-8), which used a run of 13 consecutive points to erase a 20-9 disparity and nose ahead 31-29 at intermission.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (6-1) countered with its own 23-3 binge to claim command for keeps.
Maleiyah Moore played another solid all-around game with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Belle Banner bolstered the Cards with eight points and 12 boards. Moore and Banner played the entire 32 minutes, while Tompkins was on the floor for all but 27 seconds.
Kelsie Hall (eight points) and Allison Mosby (six) added to the effort for SC, which was undone by Madisonville-North Hopkins' 51.5 percent shooting in the second half.
Camryn LaGrange paced the Maroons with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Riley Sword and Emily Hallum each tallied 12 points.
South Laurel showed no mercy with a 35-11 tear through the first eight minutes that grew to 56-20 at halftime. SC committed a flurry of its 24 turnovers early, leading to numerous South Laurel finishes at the rim.
Moore led three Cards in double digits with 13 points, including three of Scott County's seven 3-pointers. Tompkins and Banner each supplied 11 points.
Corbin Miller topped South Laurel with 14 points. Clara Collins, Emily Cox and Peyton Mabe all chipped in 13.
SC closed out the tournament Monday afternoon with a 65-31 loss to South Warren.
Moore led the way with nine points. Tompkins racked up seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Hall had seven points and five steals.
Boys: Bryan Station 67, SC 61
In the type of back-and-forth battle that is standard procedure in 42nd District boys’ basketball, host Bryan Station pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night for a a 67-61 win over Scott County.
SC (3-5 overall, 1-1 district) saw a nine-point lead slip away in the second quarter before battling back from a 10-point gap to lead by a free throw late in the third.
Bryan Station (2-3, 2-1) then snapped back with two quick buckets to go on top 49-46 entering the final eight minutes.
Nineteen turnovers plagued the Cardinals, who were coming off a win at home over Frederick Douglass in their district opener.
Nick Mosby led SC with 16 points and four steals. Isaiah Haynes added 13 points, while Jeremy Hamilton and JZ Middleton tallied 10 apiece.
Trenton Cutwright topped a similarly balanced Bryan Station attack with 15. JMarious Lindsay chipped in 14, Jaden Green 13 and Bless Kamuena 11.
Scott County stays busy before Christmas, hosting Lewis County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Collins for a Thursday matinee.
