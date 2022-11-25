After all the injuries and interruptions Scott County boys’ basketball has been through the past two seasons, Tim Glenn gathered his team one day during preseason, shed his head coach’s hat and presented himself for a few minutes as a preacher’s kid.
“You know I believe in prayer,” Glenn said. “I said you can leave if you want, but I want to pray over our team and our health and all you guys. Nobody left.”
Feeling compelled to ask for a healing touch is understandable, since arguably Scott County’s two most explosive players, Glenn’s son Micah and Nick Mosby, were in recovery from potentially catastrophic injuries in the off-season.
Glenn had surgery to repair the patellar tendon in one of his knees after being sidelined just before last Christmas, while Mosby suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder not long after the 2021-22 season ended.
Both have a clean bill of health, and their streaky shooting will be necessary to put air under the wings of a Cardinals’ lineup that lacks size but will be long on experience.
Mosby, Glenn and point guard JZ Middleton all have taken advantage of the state legislation that allowed Kentucky high school players to essentially repeat their senior campaign after the COVID-19 challenges of 2020 and ’21.
“All three of them have started for three years,” Glenn said.
Micah Glenn was one of the first few players off the bench on the 2019-20 team that won Scott County’s unprecedented fourth consecutive 11th Region title.
In a recent scrimmage against Cooper, Glenn knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers after the opening tap and staked Scott County to an 11-0 lead.
“He’s not played a real good, healthy season,” the elder Glenn said. “Micah’s healthy, and he’s confident. I didn’t let him start playing live until September. We did it real slow, but I think we did it right. Trainer Dan (Volpe) has done a great job with him. It’s like having a doctor on the staff.”
Mosby was the team’s leading scorer on a group that struggled to an uncharacteristic 10-18 record loss last season, including a second consecutive loss to Henry Clay in the 42nd District semifinals.
Eye-to-eye with Eli Moody as the tallest player in the Cards’ regular rotation at 6-foot-4, Mosby isn’t a traditional banger in the paint, although he will grab his share of rebounds.
His role is to shoot from the perimeter until he gets hot, which has made him a player with 30-point potential throughout his career. Mosby averaged just under 18 per game last season.
“I’ve talked to a bunch of different college guys,” Glenn said. “Bart (Bellairs, assistant coach) has got so many connections. Nick’s best basketball is ahead of him, a 6-foot-4 guy that shoots it like him. He got working pretty hard this summer trying to put some weight on.”
Although at his best when distributing the ball, Middleton is another SC veteran capable of catching fire, as evidenced by an eruption against Lafayette in the opening round of last year’s Billy Hicks Classic.
Scott County also expects explosive guards Da’Quis Brown and Quade Miles to blossom and build on that success from long range.
“All these guys can handle the ball and shoot,” Glenn said. “We played the other day in (an intrasquad) scrimmage, and the first five shots on the black team, five different players shot a three and every one of ‘em hit it. It’s insane. Nick got hotter than a match and hit seven in a row from about 25 feet. And they’re all so unselfish.”
Brown’s quickness made an impact this fall on the football team as a wide receiver.
On the hardwood, his presence may allow the Cardinals to stretch the floor and create fast break opportunities with their “red heat” defense for the third time in a while.
“Da’Quis may be one of the fastest with the ball that we’ve ever had, and that’s saying something,” Glenn said. “Glenn Covington was really with the ball, but he didn’t have the moxie. (Brown) can outrun half our team dribbling when they’re running straight, and that’s the truth.”
Scott County will have to grab rebounds by committee with the help of its guards and an interior group that includes returning lettermen Larmarion McGrapth, Eli Moody and Noah Gallagher.
There may not be a symphony of dunks from the Cards this winter, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of flipping the script and becoming a district and region contender once again.
“I told them the other day, people say size this, size that. Basketball a lot of time is measured by the size of your heart,” Glenn said. “We beat Wendell Moore (formerly at Duke, now in the NBA) and Cox Mill out of Concord, North Carolina in 2019 by 18 with Michael Moreno going out in the first quarter with 5-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 and 6-2. We went to the Beach Ball Classic final and got beat by the best team in Los Angeles by one.”
SC didn’t get a great amount of attention from coaches and pundits in the 11th Region preseason rankings. It’s notable, however, that all four expected contenders — Scott County, Henry Clay, Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station — were essentially bunched together in the middle of the pack. It’s up for grabs.
“The district I believe is as wide-open as it’s ever been,” Glenn said. “(Aziel) Blackwell being gone, that was a big part of Henry Clay’s success. Frederick Douglass doesn’t have all that length they had in the past.”
Scott County showed a hint of explosiveness at home in its second scrimmage against Highlands, when both teams scored in the high 70s to low 80s with minimal difficulty.
As usual, there won’t be many weak spots once the schedule tips off next week.
SC opens at East Jessamine before hosting Wolfe County, then taking on Louisville Eastern in the Jersey Mike’s Classic to cap the first five days.
Next up is the Billy Hicks Classic, where the Cards will see Lafayette again in the first round and look to better last year’s fourth-place finish.
There will be major road tests against Madison Central and defending KHSAA champion George Rogers Clark.
SC is slated to play in a pair of Christmas tournaments, one at Lexington Christian Academy and the other in Tennessee.
Challenging non-region home games include Male and Woodford County. SC goes to Great Crossing on Jan. 7.
Scott County boys
Coach: Tim Glenn (fourth year).
Assistant coaches: Chris Willhite, Bart Bellairs, Jalen Menefee, Ryan Walker, Tom Hendrix.
Last season: 10-18, lost in 42nd District semifinals.
Returning players: Seniors – JZ Middleton, 5-8 point guard (9.5 ppg, 44 3-pointers), Nick Mosby, 6-4 wing (17.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 56 3-pointers, 86% FT), Micah Glenn, 6-1 guard (11.2 ppg, 50% 3-point), Da’Quis Brown, 5-10 guard; Juniors – Larmarion McGrapth, 6-4 forward (3.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Noah Gallagher, 6-3 forward (1.6 ppg), Eli Moody, 6-4 forward (1.5 ppg), Quade Miles 5-9 guard (1.6 ppg); Sophomore – Tristan Christopher, 5-9 guard (1.5 ppg).
Key losses: Isaiah Haynes (13.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Jeremy Hamilton (8.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Andrew Willhite (1.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg).
Promising newcomers: Senior – Jacob York (6-1 guard/forward); Juniors – Tayquan Elzy (6-0 guard), Harrison Owens (6-0 forward); Sophomores – Ben Glenn (5-9 guard), Rayshawn Bryant (6-0 forward), Preston Luckett (6-3 forward), Greg Skinner (6-0 guard).
Mark your calendar: Dec. 3 vs. Eastern, Dec. 7-10 Billy Hicks Classic, Dec. 13 at Madison Central, Dec. 20-22 Jim Rose Classic at LCA, Dec. 27-29 King of the Smokies in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Jan. 7 at Great Crossing, Jan. 10 vs. Henry Clay, Jan. 21 vs. Male, Jan. 25 vs. Woodford County, Feb. 3 vs. Frederick Douglass, Feb. 7 vs. Bryan Station, Feb. 16 at George Rogers Clark.
Junior varsity: Sophomore – Seth Jean (6-0 forward); Freshmen – Colt Fields (5-7 guard), Philip Grimes (5-8 guard), Montae Washburn (5-8 guard); Eighth grade – Colton Helton (6-2 guard), Timmy Emongo (5-8 guard).
Frosh: Freshmen – Matthew Broyles (5-6 guard), Gaven Cinnamon (5-10 guard), Braylon Sutton (5-6 guard), Tyler Wands (5-9 guard); Eighth grade – Xavier Crumbie (5-8 guard); Seventh grade – Reed Rutledge (5-5 guard.