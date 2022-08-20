When it comes to scheduling and the goal of sculpting its football program into one of the elites in Kentucky every year, Scott County still chooses to party like it’s 2013.
The addition of Great Crossing four seasons ago more than halved SC’s student drawing power, but the Cardinals haven’t backed down one iota from the iron-sharpens-iron approach.
“We have an uber-tough schedule,” SC coach Jim McKee. “I don’t have to list them.”
Friday’s home game against Franklin County launches an itinerary that looks like a who’s-who from Classes 4A, 5A and 6A.
If there’s any consolation after a cluster of close losses in last autumn’s 6-6 sequence, it’s that Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Ballard and Lexington Catholic all join the Flyers in traveling to Georgetown.
“I feel like it helps our team develop,” senior guard Nate Hall said. “If you’re out here not playing good teams, then you’re not going to fully develop your skills. If you’re thrown into the fire facing better teams, then you learn faster.”
Scott County will attack that slate with a lineup that’s experienced on defense with seven returning starters and on the offensive line, where four seniors provide the foundation.
That provides balance to a cadre of backs and receivers comprised completely of sophomores and juniors.
“Every skilled guy who touches the ball this season will be an underclassman, but a senior-led line should help the overall offense,” McKee said. “Our defense evolved into a very good unit last year as a whole.”
Hall, who moved from middle linebacker to the other side of the ball after last year’s opening loss to Franklin County, is joined up front by classmates Ethan Miracle and Tristan Carpenter at tackle and Daniel Daff at center. Miracle already had filed his paperwork for the supplemental senior year afforded due to COVID-19 before he suffered a season-ending injury in game one of 2021.
Cristian Rodriguez, a 250-pound three-sport star, is the other starter as a sophomore guard.
Andrew Hickey, also a sophomore, returns after starting at quarterback for his entire freshman campaign. He should benefit from both that experience and the addition of state championship QB Clay McKee as passing game coordinator.
“Our sophomore class is moving forward at least at our expectation level or maybe above it with great numbers, tons of really good players and five making an instant impact,” Jim McKee said.
Behind Hickey is the junior gang of Ellis Huguely and Thomas Feickert, both of whom were in the regular rotation at halfback last season, and fullback Jacob Fryman.
Luke Valencia, Isaac York and Paul Garner give Hickey ample threats on the perimeter, where SC tends to find wide-open receivers after lulling opponents with its time-honored running game.
That traditionally potent offense was contained to 21 or fewer points in five of the six losses last season. Some of that, of course, was a product of whom the Cardinals were playing.
“The standard’s not the state championship to me. I’ve been coaching 30 years, and we’ve been fortunate to play in four state championship games, but we’ve only won one,” McKee said. “So does that mean the other 29 years have been a disappointment? Absolutely not. The standard is can you perform at your very best, whatever that is? If we get beat Friday, we need to at least perform to the best of our ability.”
Leading tackler Elijah Adams returns to lead the linebacking corps with Valencia and Jacob Blair. He said last year’s 43-14 rout against Franklin County led to soul-searching that continued right into the current preseason.
“It was definitely a reality check. (Kaden Moorman) got the ball and cut back and scored. We weren’t as good as we thought we were,” Adams said. “I don’t think anybody went on vacation this year. We had a lot of two-a-days, and everybody showed up.”
Jasante Harmon, a junior defensive end who already holds an NCAA Division I offer from Southeast Missouri State, observed similar attention to detail this summer.
“(Last year) we had guys who went out for summer breaks. We were fooling around in practice too much. We had to learn that e had to focus on our main goal, stop horsing around and get focused for the season,” Harmon said. “Everyone was here most of the days. I can’t remember the last time someone missed. Practice was taken 100 percent seriously. There was no loafing around, nobody going 75 percent. Overall we just look better as a team.”
Senior 300-pounder Cam Keller and Hall are slated to join Harmon up front. Junior rover AJ Wands and the secondary of Garner, Logan Jones, Buddy Collins and Jackson Damron provide speed.
“The standard is definitely showing up on time, being dressed for success, have your cleats and gloves, whatever you need,” Keller said of this season’s approach. “And you need to have your mental game ready, be ready to work.”
“When you come out here, you play for the team,” Harmon added. “You don’t just play for yourself. You play for everyone else around you.”
The strength of schedule, combined with the advantage of playing those teams at home, could help Scott County accumulate the level of RPI (ratings point index) needed for a long playoff run.
A better showing in the rematch with Franklin County would be a great jumping-off point.
“I had to ask myself how can I get them back off the mat?” McKee said of last year’s start. “This was the first game of the year. We didn’t play very well. We got beat. What can we do to get going?
“It means a lot to these kids, coaches and families to wear a Scott County jersey.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.