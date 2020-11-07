Scott County evened a six-week-old score with Great Crossing, churning out two early scoring drives and hanging on for a 14-6 victory in the freshman football “Super Bowl” Saturday morning at Birds’ Nest Stadium.
Jacob Fryman notched the scoring runs of six and five yards for the Cardinals. The fullback, used sparingly in a 20-0 loss to the Warhawks on Sept. 28, went well over 100 yards in the payback win.
“Hopefully we can play this every year,” said SC varsity coach Jim McKee, who took the ninth-grade reins this week and led the Cards to victory. “The first game gives them something to work for all summer, and the second game gives them a reason to keep working.”
Fryman was named Chick-fil-A offensive player of the game for SC, while Dylan Scolf, who logged a sack and a fumble recovery, earned Bluegrass Orthopaedics defensive player of the game laurels.
Great Crossing, which hoped to back up what was the Warhawks’ first football win over the Cardinals at any level, fought back in the second half on the legs of fullback Kasen Colbert and quarterback Vince “Tre” Dawson.
Colbert also went over the century mark with a 47-yard scamper down the sideline to start the second half. Dawson extended the drive with a 21-yard QB draw and finished it with a sneak.
“This game is going to be special as it continues to grow,” GC varsity coach Ricky Bowling said. “It’s going to be a big source of pride for both programs.”
Ellis Huguely blocked the extra point to keep it an eight-point game with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.
GC toppled Fryman a yard shy of the marker for a key turnover on downs late in that period, but Scolf’s sack of Dawson returned the favor with 7:27 left in the fourth.
The Warhawks had one final shot for the tie when Elijah Fryman scooted 25 yards, piggybacked by a facemask penalty at the end of the run that put the ball on the SC 30,
Victor Zacarias’ sack on the next play was a game-changer. SC held with the help of an intentional grounding call and another incomplete pass on fourth down.
Luke Valencia picked up a first down that allowed the Cards to seal the deal in victory formation.
It was Fryman’s work up the middle that freed up those occasional east-west gains.
“I don’t think they were expecting that,” McKee said of the game plan, which closely resembled SC’s traditional varsity Wing-T sets.
A.J. Wands joined Scolf with a first-half fumble recovery for the Cards.
Rylan Dykes and Elijah Fryman made pivotal stops after SC drove inside the 5-yard line and threatened to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter. Fryman was selected as Clark’s Pump-N-Shop defensive player of the game.
Colbert, whose longest run was a 56-yarder late in the first half, scored Oser Paint and Flooring offensive MVP honors for GC. He also had a hand in double-digit tackles.