Patience isn’t a word that rolls off the tongue of Scott County High School girls’ basketball coach Steve Helton. Rebuilding is even less a part of his vocabulary.
In 23 years at the helm, however, Helton has perhaps never led a younger team into battle than this winter, and he definitely hasn’t guided one with less preseason hubbub.
There was nary a mention of SC when 11th Region coaches selected their top 10 teams in the league. And coming off the abrupt end to a five-year reign over the 42nd District and the graduation of two double-digit scorers, Helton expected that.
He is almost at the point where he embraces the silence about his team and feels energized by the task of changing it.
“Day by day. That’s where we’re at,” Helton said. “Our goal is to improve a little bit every day and hopefully stay healthy.”
Scott County isn’t strapped for talent, but aside from three veterans in the lineup, those promising Lady Cards are glaringly young.
Do-everything senior Tyra Young and guard Kelsie Hall are the only two seniors. Maleiyah Moore, now in her fourth year with the program and third as a full-time starter, is back as SC’s most prolific 3-point shooter.
“We’ve got 24 on the roster. Four of them are juniors and seniors,” Helton said. “It’s good. Hopefully we can have a normal year. Last year we were still herky-jerky. There’s definitely gonna be some growing pains. I do not like the word ‘rebuild,’ but we’re definitely in a rebranding mode right now.”
Based on last year’s limited time and their progression in the preseason, freshman Belle Banner, Dymon Percell and Kierstin Young figure to make an impact along with sophomores Allison Mosby and Kenzlee Callison.
Kierstin Young provides size to a team that won’t have much after the graduation of six-year contributor and six-footer Kenady Tompkins. Mosby showed glimpses of explosiveness from beyond the 3-point line last winter.
N’mya Summers, a second-generation player for Helton, should be a key contributor after transferring from Great Crossing.
“Our numbers are up. We have been really practicing hard,” Helton said. “I can’t say a thing (to complain). Our effort is there. It’s not clean. I’m finding myself looking around and saying stuff, and I think the kids know what I’m talking about, and for some of ‘em they’re like, ‘Wow, this is a lot.’”
Helton might have an easier time installing his preferred pace than he did a year ago, when the Lady Cards won only seven games and lost to Sayre in the 42nd District quarterfinals.
“We have some athleticism. We’re gonna have to make the game a little more chaotic just to create more possessions,” Helton said. “I’m having to reconfigure what we’ve done, because we don’t have a kid in our program who’s a back-to-the-basket, here you go, we’re gonna beat and bang type kid.”
Tyra Young, who has been with the varsity since seventh grade, is a key component. She missed roughly one-third of last season with a hamstring injury.
Although probably the point guard out of necessity, as Tompkins was at times a year ago, Young will have to emerge as one of the Cards’ leading rebounders.
“Number one, Tyra’s gonna have to stay out of foul trouble,” Helton said. “Number two, she’s got to be in the best shape of her career. If we can keep her on the floor, it’ll at least give us a chance. Nobody’s giving us much of a chance this year.”
The schedule won’t give SC much time to get cozy, with trips to Great Crossing, Lafayette and Southwestern scheduled in week one.
Outsiders’ expectations are higher for almost every team on Scott County’s schedule than they are for the Cards.
“That’s a first. It’s definitely uncharted waters,” Helton said. “I’m not much on the underdog stuff. I’d rather be the big dog. Hopefully we’re gonna be able to turn this around and middle of the season we’re ready to put this thing together for a February run.”
Scott County girls
Coach: Steve Helton (23rd year)
Assistant coaches: Tara Helton, Breona Triggs
Last year: 7-17, lost in 42nd District quarterfinals
Returning players: Seniors – Tyra Young, 5-7 guard/forward (9.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Kelsie Hall, 5-5 guard (4.8 ppg); Sophomores – Maleiyah Moore, 5-6 guard (12.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 48 3-pointers); Allison Mosby, 5-8 guard (2.5 ppg), Kenzlee Callison, 5-4 guard; Freshmen – Kierstin Young, 5-10 forward (1.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Belle Banner, 5-6 guard (3.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Dymon Percell, 5-7 guard.
Key losses: Kenady Tompkins (15.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg), Emma Price (10.5 ppg, 35 3-pointers), Brianna Penney (1.0 ppg).
Promising newcomers: Sophomores – Alarra Cobbins (5-2 guard), Megan Mosby (5-2 guard), Sophie Risher (5-7 guard), N’mya Summers (5-7 guard), Edelyn Thompson (5-6 guard); Freshmen – Makiah Jackson (5-5 guard), Adison Paul (5-7 guard).
Mark your calendar: Nov. 28 at Great Crossing, Dec, 6-10 Billy Hicks Classic, Dec. 13 vs. Bryan Station, Jan. 6 vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar, Jan. 13 vs. Frederick Douglass, Jan. 23 at Woodford County, Jan. 27 at Tates Creek, Feb. 1 vs. Sayre, Feb. 4 vs. Henry Clay, Feb. 13 at Lexington Catholic, Feb. 17 at Madison Southern.
Junior varsity and frosh: Junior – Amari Mobley (5-4 guard), Sophomores – Jukia Guest (5-1 guard), Brooklynn Perkins (5-1 guard); Freshmen – Jessica Horn (5-6 guard), Amirrah Wheeler (5-3 guard); Eighth grade – Gracie Strong (5-6 guard), Bella Hamilton (5-7 forward), Cadence Kerr (5-5 guard), Olivia Roland (5-6 forward), Kaiyah Thomas (5-7 forward).