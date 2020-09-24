First, the bad news: The COVID-19 pandemic continued its sporadic impact on Kentucky high school football Thursday afternoon with cancellations that hit close to home.
Due to Fayette County's current “red” status, as updated daily by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Friday's two originally scheduled games involving county teams – Frederick Douglass at Scott County, and Great Crossing at Paul Laurence Dunbar – cannot be played at this time.
Now, the good tidings for local players, fans and coaches: Both local teams will get a chance to play this weekend. And better yet, both will be at home..
George Rogers Clark has agreed to make the trip from Winchester for a Friday night game with SC at Birds' Nest Stadium
The lights will come on Saturday, as well. Great Crossing has signed on to host Shelby County on short notice.
Kickoff time for both games is 7:30 p.m. You may listen to the broadcasts on the News-Graphic web site or watch the games on NFHS Network.
With a rate of 26.3 diagnosed cases per 100,000 population, Fayette shot up into the red zone on Wednesday.
While there is strong train of thought that the spike is due to the resumption of campus activities at the University of Kentucky, and although Fayette County schools played against one another in varsity soccer games on Wednesday evening, Scott County Schools elected to stand by the KHSAA recommendation not to play games against opponents residing in red counties.
Scott County scrubbed a girls' soccer game against Sayre and a volleyball match against Bryan Station this week prior to football being called off.
SC coach Jim McKee said he received word from school administrators about the situation around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“I nicely said, 'Is there any wiggle room?' They said none,” McKee said. “I said, 'I understand. I don't want you to tell me what plays to call Friday night, and I'm not gonna tell you all how to make decisions that you need to make.'”
Earlier Wednesday, GRC posted on its social media platforms that it was looking for a game to fill a vacancy on its schedule, something that has become commonplace in the COVID era.
“I called them, and we had it set up under a what-if scenario,” McKee said. “My biggest thing is you just don't know. You could have every theory in America, but we have absolutely zero guarantee that we won't end up like a neighboring county in quarantine next week or tomorrow. Is the season gonna get finished? Who knows? This is an opportunity for us to play, so let's try to let the kids play.”
Now in his 24th season, McKee said it's the first time he has ever taken a varsity game with less than a full week to prepare, although it is common practice with junior varsity and freshman teams.
“We're gonna play Corbin (Thursday) in a freshman game tonight and have no idea what Corbin will come out in on offense or defense, because we've never seen one reel of Corbin,” McKee said. “That's what it's gonna be like (Friday). You've gotta come out on the first series and see what they look like, what defense they're in, what offense they're in and try to work with it.”
Class 6A GRC (0-1) was an annual opponent until 2016, when the other Cardinals discontinued what had become a lopsided series. The most recent meeting was a 43-14 SC win in the first round of the 2017 playoffs.
They're a stand-in, but they're no cream puff. Like Douglass, GRC features multiple NCAA Division I prospects, including running back Azariah Israel, who led 6A with 2,346 rushing yards last year.
Jordan Manley threw for more than 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns. His favorite targets are tight end Dylan Gibson, committed to D1 Tennessee Tech, and wideout Dawson Gay, who has declared his intentions with D2 West Virginia State.
Nose tackle Trace Mitchell is an Indiana State commit. GRC returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense from last season.
“They're pretty good,: McKee said, “They beat our seniors as freshmen over there.”
The much anticipated game with Douglass – each team has defeated the other three times since the rivalry began in 2017 – ostensibly must be made up, since it is a Class 5A district game.
Only two dates are available where one or both teams are not already scheduled to face a district opponent. Those are Oct. 30 (when Scott County is scheduled to play at Lafayette and Nov. 6 (bye week). Douglass would have to cancel a game against either Lexington Catholic or St. Xavier.
“We'll work with Douglass and try to figure out how to handle all that when we're not under the gun,” McKee said.
SC is 2-0 after wins over Bryan Station, 7-6, and Great Crossing, 49-18, in the district opener.
The Warhawks were in talks with two potential opponents to add road games this week and/or next, the latter of which is GC's scheduled bye, before the opportunity arose to host Shelby County.
Teams are allowed to play up to nine regular-season games this season. SC and GC each are scheduled for eight as of now.
Shelby County was 6-5 in Class 4A a year ago. The Rockets (1-1) defeated Frankfort, 40-20, before losing 49-12 at North Bullitt.
Two prior attempts at a game fell through for Shelby County this week when both Franklin County and Western Hills were forced to cancel due to COVID complications.
Counting the SC-Douglass and GC-Dunbar contests, according to the KHSAA web site, no fewer than 15 football games have been scratched this week in light of those safety protocols.