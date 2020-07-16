One week, two different Scott County High School boys’ golfers picking up a gold medal on the Bluegrass Tour.
Blake Ford added his name to the honor roll for the summer circuit with a win Saturday in an 18-hole event at Golf Club of the Bluegrass in Nicholasville.
Ford shot 9-over 81 to take top honors in a playoff over Kobe Ingram of Danville.
Six days earlier, Ford’s SC teammate, Kyle VanValkenburg, celebrated a tour victory in Lawrenceburg.
VanValkenburg followed up that performance with an 89 on the weekend, tying him for fifth with another Cardinal, Caden Less.
Jake Caudill added to the Georgetown flavor on the leader board, shooting 88, good for sole possession of fourth place.
In the boys’ age 12-to-14 division, Brady Parker of Georgetown carded 15-over 87 in the Nicholasville event. That tied Parker for fourth behind winner Christian Clements of Louisville, who crafted a 76.
The busy Bluegrass Tour slate continued this week with visits to Shelbyville and Lexington.
Caudill was the lone county player to throw his hat into the ring at Weissmger Hills. His score of 87 put him in a tie for 10th on Monday.
Tuesday and Wednesday, all eyes turned to University Club-Big Blue in Lexington, site of the Junior Series 18-H Tour Championship.
Ford again showed the way for the locals on the boys’ side. He backed up an 84 in the opening round with an 86 for a two-day total of 170 and 16th overall.
VanValkenburg combined cards of 89 and 86 for 175 and 20th.
The other Georgetown golfer in the 15-to-18-year-old division, Connor Smith, improved by 10 shots on day two and shot an even 200.
Andrew Bennett of Louisville won the title in a playoff after finishing 4-over in regulation.
Emma Spencer continued her strong summer in the senior girls’ division with a sixth-place finish in the tour championship.
Spencer put herself in contention with an opening-round 79, the third-lowest score on the day, before a 91 in the encore.
Glasgow’s Nina McMurtrey prevailed in a playoff with a final tally of 153.
Parker again stood tall in the 12-to-14 classification with scores of 88 and 81 for 169, tying him for seventh.
The series takes a brief hiatus before its next event July 23 at Gibson Bay in Richmond.
Current player of the year standings show both SC rising senior VanValkenburg and 2020 Great Crossing graduate Spencer 11th in their respective divisions.
Parker stands 20th for the season in his group, while Landon Bergman of GCHS is 24th among senior boys.
KHSAA high school golf tryouts opened Wednesday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.