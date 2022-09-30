The spreads and point totals that used to be unmentionable and are now ubiquitous to mass media coverage of football don't officially extend to high school.
But as a public service, if you do have a friendly wager with your neighbor regarding the anticipated result of Friday night's Battle of the Birds between Scott County and Great Crossing, some friendly advice.
Go with under, not over.
Two swarming, stingy defenses have been the calling card for both the Cardinals (4-1) and Warhawks (5-0), and it would be a surprise if they don't take center stage once again after the ball is put in the air at 7:30 p.m. inside a packed Birds Nest Stadium.
“Both teams, we try to develop physicality as one of our main things,” GC coach Ricky Bowling said. “Obviously their style of (Wing-T) offense, and Monty (McIntyre, Cardinals' defensive coordinator) does a great job with their defense playing tight, physical and aggressive. We're very similar when you compare both teams. I think it’s fairly even matched this year. Just like last year was a very physical game, I think it's gonna be just as much so this year.”
Great Crossing had a bye week to prepare for Scott County after a 34-7 win over Bourbon County capped a spotless run for the Warhawks through the first half of their schedule for the second season in a row.
That's roughly the average game score so far for GC, which has combined the second-stingiest scoring defense in Class 5A with a no-nonsense running game.
“It's a bonding and communication with each other,” GC senior linebacker Pilot Lukacsko said of the Warhawks' defense, which has allowed paltry totals of 47 points and 161 net rushing yards through five games. “We get to know each other. We have those moments where it's more than football, and we're a brotherhood.”
West Virginia commit Oryend Fisher's 10 sacks lead 5A. Lukacsko and Zach Morris have combined with Fisher for 18 tackles for loss out of GC's 44 on the season to date.
There's a similar cadence when GC runs between the tackles, with the thunder-and-lightning backfield of Isaiah Johnson (293 yards), Jakeece Patterson (292 yards, four touchdowns) and Cayden Allen (260 yards, three scores) gobble up real estate behind an offensive line dominated by seniors Kevin O'Doherty, Zac Coogle and Chucky Wilson.
“It's fresh legs,” Patterson said. “It's hard for teams to adjust to different backs coming in, and we all have our different specialties.”
Senior quarterback Gabe Nichols has spread it around while completing just over 50 percent of his passes, with four different receivers – Johnson, Drake Byrd, Jerrius Patterson and DJ Blunt — each hauling in nine receptions.
That attack faces its toughest test to date against a Scott County defense that held down the likes of Franklin County and Bryan Station for much of the night in two impressive wins and even made Class 5A No. 1 Frederick Douglass take a systematic, nickel-and-dime approach in last week's 41-0 loss.
“Our schedule's too tough,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “But you can't get better and not play the best.”
SC senior guard and linebacker Nate Hall expects that strength of schedule to pay dividends.
“You don't go and play bad teams and get good from that. You stay your level. You stay the same,” Hall said. “So when we go out and face great teams that give us competition, it helps us improve our game. I think it proves something when we've gone 4-1 against (those) opponents.”
Elijah Adams, Paul Garner, JaSante Harmon and Luke Valencia all have 20 or more tackles for a swarming SC defense.
Garner's three takeaways and Harmon's 7½ tackles for loss have created short fields at times for a Scott County offense that like Great Crossing flaunts myriad options.
“If our offense does what they can do, I think we can beat them by two touchdowns or so,” Garner said. “Our defense is definitely our strong point on our team. I think we've got a lot of leadership and a lot of guys out there contributing.”
Even without completing a pass against Douglass, sophomore QB Andrew Hickey is connecting on nearly 60 percent of his passes for 435 yards.
SC's offensive identity is still its running game, led by fullbacks Jacob Fryman (271 yards, five TD) and Kayne Garrett (166 yards, 2 TD) softening the middle and Thomas Feickert (227 yards) and Ellis Huguely (173 yards, 4 TD) hitting the perimeter.
Both teams struggled to overcome penalties and finish drives in last year's two showdowns, won by Scott County, 14-6 in the regular season and 21-19 in the playoff rematch.
“You learn that it's the little things. It's every little play,” Lukacsko said. “Every one matters. They all stack up and add up to each other. You need to make sure you can do those little things right and perform the whole way through.”
Even with the loss to Douglass, SC's ability to avenge last season's losses to Franklin County and Bryan Station brings the Cards into the city showdown with heightened confidence, as well.
“We took a step back in general last year, and I feel like we've really rocketed ourselves forward this year as seen by our record,” Hall said. “It was our mistakes that made us bad that year completely. (The GC games were) the same as it was that entire year. We just didn't play at our full potential. We're a lot better than we were last year, and I feel like it's really gonna show in the game.”
If you can't make it to the stadium, be sure to tune in to the Birds Nest Broadcasting Network at news-graphic.com or our YouTube platform for free audio, or streaming video on NFHS Network with a monthly subscription.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.