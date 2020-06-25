It is more than two months later than anyone hoped or expected, but barring any last-minute changes, there will be a 2020 season for Scott County Youth Baseball.
As part of the phased-in reopening of businesses and activities introduced by Governor Andy Beshear in the spring, local teams are on track to start their season this Monday, June 29.
Teams were permitted to practice for two weeks starting on June 15.
Scott County Youth Baseball traditionally christens its season the second Saturday in April, complete with a parade for players of all ages.
All but essential business was closed in Kentucky at that point. Around the same time, national and international leaders of Cal Ripken and Little League baseball called off their tournaments for this year.
The delayed and revised calendar will allow players of all abilities to participate in the national pastime until mid-August without straying far from home.
Athletes, coaches and players will abide by a lengthy list of requirements to promote the safety of all participants and spectators.
Groups will be capped at 50 people per field. Spectators are encouraged to wear masks unless doing so poses a risk to their health and are asked to maintain six or more feet of social distancing from other families.
Players will not be required to wear masks during games while playing but are encouraged to wear a mask when they are not playing, such as sitting on the bench or socializing before and after games.
Parents are asked to monitor their own children, especially in the younger league, as dugouts and bleachers will be closed.
Each team have a safety representative, whose role is to sanitize equipment regularly during the game.
Georgetown Parks and Recreation and Scott County Youth Baseball required all players, head coaches, assistant coaches, and volunteers to sign a COVID waiver.
SCYB has Major, Minor, Rookie, T-Ball and Training League divisions. For more information and a schedule of games, go to scottcountyyouthbaseball.com.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.