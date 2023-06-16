The ring's the thing

The Giants capped an undefeated playoff run by topping the Dodgers to capture the Major League title in Scott County Youth Baseball.

 Photo submitted

Scott County Youth Baseball ended its Major League season with a Cinderella champion on Friday evening.

The third-seeded Giants topped the second-ranked Dodgers, 8-5, to take the title. Both teams went 10-5-1 on the season behind the regular-season champion Cubs (12-4).

Tags

Recommended for you