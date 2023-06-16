Scott County Youth Baseball ended its Major League season with a Cinderella champion on Friday evening.
The third-seeded Giants topped the second-ranked Dodgers, 8-5, to take the title. Both teams went 10-5-1 on the season behind the regular-season champion Cubs (12-4).
Both the Giants and Dodgers took out the Cubs on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, to move on in the double-elimination tournament.
Team personnel for the Giants are Thomas Crace, Jace Guelda, Jayden Hamilton, Jackson Howard, Kolton Johnson, Cutler Murray, Kayden Rainwater, Carson Seekford, Jackson Southworth, Braxton Thomas and Kirby Wright. Head coach is TG Murray.
Crace and Thomas each knocked in two runs to cap the Giants' undefeated run through the tourney. Seekford was 2-for-3 with a double and single.
Eight different Giants scored a run to build the foundation in the final. Murray, Rainwater, Southworth and Johnson all added to the hit parade, Seekford and Murray each smacked a double. Murray supplied a stolen base. Wright knocked in a run, while Guelda scored one.
Seekford served up two no-hit innings on the mound, striking out four. Howard worked the other four frames, scattered three hits and whiffed three.
The Dodgers' roster features Jonah Adams, Bryce Diponio, Parker Duncan, Taylor Duncan, Aidan Hubbard, Silas Ingram, Jordon Northcutt, Jackson Ponstein, Emmanuel Randall, Sam Sutherland and Zeke Wathan. Wes Randall coached the boys in blue.
Players for the regular-season first-place Cubs are Koen Brown, Carter Cummins, Adam Griesser, Max Hayes, Griffin Hughes, Otto Maddox, Hayden Pearson, Lucas Prater, Wheeler Semkin, Shepard Snyder and Micah Sparrow.
Chris Brown is head coach.
Rounding out the five-team Majors are the Rays (4-12) and Angels (3-13).
Jeff Rhode coached the Rays, which included Wyatt Bucher, Rylan Carmickle, Hayden Fister, Keisuke Green, Grayson King, Carter Meacham, Owen Meade, Eli Mullins, JJ Rhode, Jackson Slone and Jansun Wiglesworth.
Representing the Angels were Levi Burleson, Colton Davis, Colton Devriendt, James Patrick Ford, Barrett Martin, Riley Nelson, Miles Osborne, Mason Pennington, Jaxson Smith, Easton Thomayer and Kamden Wade. Matt Thomayer coached the Halos.